Refs named for Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity as rookie gets debut
Tom Grant will be the man in the middle at Huddersfield on Thursday, with Chris Kendall as his video assistant. It is the second time Grant has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in charge of eight Leeds games, Kendall five, Aaron Moore four, Liam Moore and Liam Rush have been in the middle for three Rhinos matches in 2025 and Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths have done one each. It is the ninth time in 12 Rhinos matches Kendall has been either referee or video official.
Grant will switch to video duties on Friday when Tigers play host to Trinity, with Aaron Moore as match referee. Lynn, originally from Yarm in Teesside, will make his Betfred Super League refereeing debut at Salford Red Devils on Thursday, where Catalans Dragons are the visitors. The 22-year-old was in charge of Rhinos’ Challenge Cup tie against amateurs Wests Warriors in February.
Appointments for Super League round 25 are: Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons - Matty Lynn (video, Aaron Moore); Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos - Tom Grant (video, Chris Kendall); St Helens v Wigan Warriors - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity - Aaron Moore (video, Tom Grant); Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Rush); Hull KR v Hull FC - Liam Moore (video, Jack Smith).