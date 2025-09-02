Refs named for Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity as rookie gets debut

Referees have been appointed for this weekend’s matches, including Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Huddersfield Giants and the derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.

Tom Grant will be the man in the middle at Huddersfield on Thursday, with Chris Kendall as his video assistant. It is the second time Grant has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in charge of eight Leeds games, Kendall five, Aaron Moore four, Liam Moore and Liam Rush have been in the middle for three Rhinos matches in 2025 and Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths have done one each. It is the ninth time in 12 Rhinos matches Kendall has been either referee or video official.