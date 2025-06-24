Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s fixtures, including Leeds Rhinos’ huge home meeting with Leigh Leopards.

Liam Moore will be in the middle at AMT Headingley for the showdown between Betfred Super League’s fourth- and third-placed sides. Chris Kendall is the video official. It is the third time Moore has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in charge of five Leeds matches, Kendall three, Aaron Moore and Liam Rush two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant one.

Smith will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s trip to table leaders Hull KR the same evening, with Grant on video duty. Grant is referee for Castleford Tigers’ home game against Wigan Warriors 24 hours later, when Liam Moore is the video official. Liam Rush is unavailable this weekend and Marcus Griffiths is on the referees’ injury list, so Castleford-based Cameron Worsley will step up to Super League for the first time. He has been appointed to Catalans Dragons’ game against Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan.

Referee Liam Moore. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Match officials for Super League round 16 are: Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards - Liam Moore (video, Chris Kendall); Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity - Jack Smith (video, Tom Grant); Warrington Wolves v Hull FC - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith); Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants - Cameron Worsley (video, James Vella); Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - Tom Grant (video, Liam Moore); St Helens v Salford Red Devils - Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith).