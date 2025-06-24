Leeds Rhinos news: ex-Sale Sharks, Newcastle Falcons union player begins month-long rugby league trial

A top-flight rugby union player has joined Leeds Rhinos on a month-long loan.

Leeds-born back Jack Metcalf, 24, made four appearances for Newcastle Falcons during the 2024-25 season after joining them from Doncaster Knights a year ago. He began his career with West Park Leeds before joining the then-Yorkshire Carnegie in 2019, playing in their academy and making his first team debut in the second-tier Championship. Following the Covid pandemic, he moved to Sale Sharks, scoring four tries in 12 appearances over two seasons. He later had spells with Ealing Trailfinders - crossing nine times in a dozen games - and Australian club Eastwood before grabbing six touchdowns in 12 matches for Doncaster during the 2023-24 season.

Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “We are pleased to give Jack an opportunity to join us on trial for a month. In union, he has played full-back, centre and wing and this will be a chance for him to test himself in rugby league. He is a Leeds-lad and he has settled in well with the group already.”

Jack Metcalf scores for Doncaster Knights against Bedford Blues in January last year. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Metcalf - who was an academy footballer with Doncaster and Barnsley before switching sports - described his playing style in an interview with Newcastle’s website last June. He said: “I like to attack and make things happen off the cuff, popping up in different places. I’m not too bothered about the number on the back of my shirt and hopefully I can just get on the end of balls or come off shoulders, putting people into space or finding gaps myself. I’ll back myself under the high ball and I’ve got a decent boot. It doesn’t really matter what position, it’s just about finding and exploiting the space.”

Other union players, including winger Josh Gillespie and prop Lewis Boyce, have spent time with Rhinos over the past couple of seasons without going on to secure a playing contract or make a first team appearance.