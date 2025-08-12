The man who scored Leeds Rhinos’ Grand Final-winning try a decade ago has done it again, with a surprise club.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute forward Josh Walters’ touchdown at Old Trafford levelled the scores against Wigan Warriors in the 2015 Super League title-decider, setting up Kevin Sinfield’s conversion which sealed an epic 22-20 victory on the greatest night in the club’s history. Rhinos’ first win against Wigan in a major final completed a domestic clean sweep of trophies after they had earlier won the Challenge Cup and league leaders’ shield.

Now Walters has repeated the title-winning feat, in slightly less glamorous circumstances and created history in the process. The 30-year-old scored the golden-point try which won the Scottish Rugby League Championship Grand Final for Glasgow-based West End Warriors against defending champions Edinburgh Eagles at Penicuik Rugby Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West End Warriors celebrate their win in the Scottish Rugby League Grand Final. Ex-Leeds Rhinos player Josh Walters is number 13, on the right of the picture. Picture by European Rugby League.

The sides were locked at 30-30 after 80 minutes, sending the final into sudden-death extra-time and Walters was the hero when he picked up a loose ball and raced over from 50 metres to seal a 34-30 triumph and the title. The victory in their debut season earned Warriors a place in the 2026 Betfred Challenge Cup and Walters is the first player to win Grand Finals in England and Scotland.

Walters played 61 times for Rhinos from 2014-2018 and also had dual-registration/loan spells with Hunslet and Featherstone Rovers. He spent the 2019 season at Rovers and then had two years with London Broncos before dropping out of the professional game. Now a personal trainer and performance coach, he also played rugby union for Yorkshire Carnegie and Richmond.