Leeds Rhinos Women Super League/Challenge Cup fixtures and results 2024
All fixtures are subject to change. Rhinos’ home matches are due to be played at AMT Headingley.
March
Sat 16 Leigh Leopards A 12pm Challenge Cup
Leigh 4 (Try Blackwood), Rhinos 52 (Tries Hornby 2, Robinson, Casey, Dainton, Murray, Whitehead, Hoyle, Enright, Moxon. Goals Enright 6).
Sat 23 Hull KR A (Craven Park) 2pm Challenge Cup
April
Sat 6 Huddersfield Giants H 2pm Challenge Cup
Fri 19 Huddersfield Giants H 5.30pm
Sat 27 Warrington Wolves H noon
May
Sun 12 York Valkyrie A (Community Stadium) noon
Sat 25 St Helens A (TW Stadium) 2pm
Fri 31 Barrow Raiders H 5.30pm
June
Sun 16 Huddersfield Giants A (Laund Hill) 2pm
July
Sat 6 St Helens H 12.30pm
Sun 14 Warrington Wolves A (Victoria Park) noon
August
Sat 3 Featherstone Rovers A (Post Office Road) 2pm
Fri 9 Wigan Warriors H 5.30pm
September
Sun 1 York Valkyrie H noon