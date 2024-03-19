Leeds Rhinos Women Super League/Challenge Cup fixtures and results 2024

Leeds Rhinos’ full 2024 Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures have been revealed.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 09:54 GMT
All fixtures are subject to change. Rhinos’ home matches are due to be played at AMT Headingley.

March

Sat 16 Leigh Leopards A 12pm Challenge Cup

Rhinos star Amy Hardcastle. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.Rhinos star Amy Hardcastle. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
Leigh 4 (Try Blackwood), Rhinos 52 (Tries Hornby 2, Robinson, Casey, Dainton, Murray, Whitehead, Hoyle, Enright, Moxon. Goals Enright 6).

Sat 23 Hull KR A (Craven Park) 2pm Challenge Cup

April

Sat 6 Huddersfield Giants H 2pm Challenge Cup

Fri 19 Huddersfield Giants H 5.30pm

Sat 27 Warrington Wolves H noon

May

Sun 12 York Valkyrie A (Community Stadium) noon

Sat 25 St Helens A (TW Stadium) 2pm

Fri 31 Barrow Raiders H 5.30pm

June

Sun 16 Huddersfield Giants A (Laund Hill) 2pm

July

Sat 6 St Helens H 12.30pm

Sun 14 Warrington Wolves A (Victoria Park) noon

August

Sat 3 Featherstone Rovers A (Post Office Road) 2pm

Fri 9 Wigan Warriors H 5.30pm

September

Sun 1 York Valkyrie H noon

