Leeds Rhinos book Wembley return v St Helens with Women's Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos' Ruby Enright scores her second try in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos’ women survived a scare this afternoon before booking a return to Wembley and chance of revenge against St Helens.

Rhinos eventually overcame Wigan Warriors 34-20 in an entertaining semi-final at Saints’ TW Stadium, scoring seven tries to three, but the game was in the balance until the final 10 minutes and Leeds trailed three times. Rhinos scored in the first set, before Wigan had touched the ball, but then mistakes crept in and last year’s runners-up didn’t hit their stride until going 20-14 behind at the start of the second half.

At that stage, experienced players - the likes of Amy Hardcastle and Hanna Butcher - stepped up and Leeds’ extra class told. They will hope to make it third time lucky when they face Saints at Wembley on June 8, after losing to them in the 2022 and 2023 finals.

Rhinos’ first two tries came after they regained the ball back from their kick-off. Ruby Enright got the game started by drilling the ball into touch and in the resulting set the full-back went over from Caitlin Casey’s pass.

Then, after Wigan had booted a penalty to go 8-4 ahead, Enright caught them out with a short kick which she regathered. That led to Caitlin Beevers crossing from the same player’s pass.

In the meantime Wigan made the most of opportunities Rhinos gave them and scored two touchdowns of their own. Emma Knowles converted Vicky Molyneux’s try and then landed a penalty. After Leeds had levelled through their second try, Grace Banks burst over and Knowles’ third goal made it 14-8. That came after a Rhinos knock-on at acting-half close to their line

Leeds equalised for the second time a couple of minutes before the break through a powerful finish from Zoe Hornby - who made a big impact off the bench - and Enright’s conversion, after two earlier misses from the left touchline.

At the start of the second half, Bentham Dainton knocked-on, Ella Donnelly conceded a penalty for a high shot and Leeds’ normally solid goalline defence melted in the face of a strong run by Jade Gregory-Haselden. Knowles maintained her 100 per cent record with the boot and Leeds looked to be in trouble. But that was Wigan’s last hurrah as, yet again, player of the match Enright’s kick-off ended up in Leeds’ hands.

A high tackle on Hornby put Wigan under more pressure and Hanna Butcher sliced through for a terrific solo try. There was no goal, but Leeds got back in front with 29 minutes left. Butcher seemed to be aiming a kick on the last tackle towards the left corner, but it fell straight into the hands of Enright who went over and added the extras to make it 24-20.

On 55 minutes Lucy Murray stormed in from a pass by Butcher and Enright’s third goal put daylight between the teams for the first time at 30-20.

Amy Hardcastle and Evie Cousins twice rescued Rhinos when Wigan threatened on their left side, but Leeds sealed the game with seven minutes left when Keara Bennett stretched over from acting-half.

A fractured finger kept Rhinos’ former St Helens forward Shona Hoyle out of the game, though she is expected to be available for the final, having been a Wembley winner last year.

Leeds Rhinos: Enright, Cousins, Hardcastle, Beevers, Whitehead, Butcher, C Casey, Field, Bennett, Northrop, Murray, Sykes, Dainton. Subs Hornby, Donnelly, Robinson, Greening.

Wigan Warriors: Banks, Welsford, Hilton, Davies, Derbyshire, Rowe, Knowles, Speakman, R Casey, Fisher, Molyneux, Coleman, Thompson. Subs Foubister, Gregory-Haselden, Singleton, Jones.