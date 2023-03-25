'In for a battle': Leeds Rhinos' Rohan Smith urges players to 'give ourselves a chance' v Catalans Dragons

And he has identified one thing he reckons his side must improve to get back on track against the unbeaten French visitors.

“Play the ball at the end of your carry,” Smith said of what Rhinos need to do better following last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers.

“That was the thing that hurt us the most. We were in a good enough position - without playing great - to come home strong, but we just didn't give ourselves a chance.”

Sky Sports' Super League presenter Adam Hills at Headingley last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Catalans were top of Betfred Super League at the start of round six and have not lost since Rhinos’ play-off win in Perpignan last September.

They could have key players including stand-off Mitchell Pearce back in their side after injury and Smith stated: “It's an interesting one, they are obviously playing well and finding different ways to win.

“They've been very competitive every week, playing hard with a lot of control and discipline, although probably not as much last weekend against Hull KR.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"They are a strong group, they've been missing a lot of their import players, but have been playing really well.

“A lot of the French players have stepped up which is strengthening their squad. We're in for a battle and it's something we're excited about.”

Rhinos are expecting a bumper crowd for what will be only the second game at Headingley televised live by Leeds-based Channel 4.

Rhinos’ previous appearance on terrestrial television was in their opening game of 2022, when James Bentley, who is suspended this weekend, was sent-off in a narrow defeat.

Channel 4 TV cameras will be back at Headingley on Saturday for the first time in more than a year. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

“It's nice to play well in front of people watching, but equally we'd want to play well if it was behind closed doors,” Smith stressed.