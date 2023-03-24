Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons injury news and 21-man squads as 2 out but key men return

Second-rower James Bentley sits out the Channel 4-televised lunchtime clash after picking up a one game ban for a late hit in last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers.

Three-quarter Ash Handley (ankle), prop Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder) and second-rower Morgan Gannon (concussion) remain on the casualty list, along with rookie centre Max Simpson (knee).

But full-back Luke Hooley has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time since joining the club from Batley Bulldogs in the off-season.

Jack Sinfield is included in Rhinos' initial 21 to face Catalans. Picture by Steve Riding.

He made his comeback from an ankle injury in the reserves last week.

Forwards Sam Walters and James Donaldson are vying for a recall and hooker Corey Johnson, half-back Jack Sinfield and winger Liam Tindall could all make their first senior appearance of 2023.

Tindall and Luis Roberts, who has dropped out of Rhinos 21 after featuring as a substitute against Castleford, are included on dual-registration in Bradford Bulls’ initial squad for Sunday’s Betfred Championship derby at Keighley Cougars, along with another Leeds man Leon Ruan.

Mitchell Pearce could return from injury for Catalans against Rhinos. Picture by Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Half-back Mitchell Pearce (calf muscle), forward Matt Whitley (shoulder) and centre Matthieu Laguerre (ribs) could return from injury for Catalans, who have a 100 per cent winning record after five games.

Bastien Scimoneis also included in their initial 21-man squad, along with the 17 who beat Hull KR last week.

England star Sam Tomkins (knee), free-scoring winger Fouad Yaha (shoulder) and prop Siosiua Taukeiaho (knee) remain on the injury list.

Catalans’ Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlroum is set to make his 300th Super League appearance and winger Tom Johnstone needs one try to reach a career century.

Sam Tomkins remains on Catalans' injury list. Picture by Catalans Dragons via SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu’a, Newman, Macdonald, Austin, Sezer, Tetevano, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Donaldson, Johnson, Sinfield.

Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Keighran, Laguerre, May, Pearce, McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Goudemand, Rouge, Chan, Romano, Dezaria, Johnstone, Scimone, Ma’u.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).