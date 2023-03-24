Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons injury news and 21-man squads as 2 out but key men return
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith will select from a strong squad for Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons, despite some long-term injuries and a suspension.
Second-rower James Bentley sits out the Channel 4-televised lunchtime clash after picking up a one game ban for a late hit in last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers.
Three-quarter Ash Handley (ankle), prop Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder) and second-rower Morgan Gannon (concussion) remain on the casualty list, along with rookie centre Max Simpson (knee).
But full-back Luke Hooley has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time since joining the club from Batley Bulldogs in the off-season.
He made his comeback from an ankle injury in the reserves last week.
Forwards Sam Walters and James Donaldson are vying for a recall and hooker Corey Johnson, half-back Jack Sinfield and winger Liam Tindall could all make their first senior appearance of 2023.
Tindall and Luis Roberts, who has dropped out of Rhinos 21 after featuring as a substitute against Castleford, are included on dual-registration in Bradford Bulls’ initial squad for Sunday’s Betfred Championship derby at Keighley Cougars, along with another Leeds man Leon Ruan.
Half-back Mitchell Pearce (calf muscle), forward Matt Whitley (shoulder) and centre Matthieu Laguerre (ribs) could return from injury for Catalans, who have a 100 per cent winning record after five games.
Bastien Scimoneis also included in their initial 21-man squad, along with the 17 who beat Hull KR last week.
England star Sam Tomkins (knee), free-scoring winger Fouad Yaha (shoulder) and prop Siosiua Taukeiaho (knee) remain on the injury list.
Catalans’ Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlroum is set to make his 300th Super League appearance and winger Tom Johnstone needs one try to reach a career century.
Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu’a, Newman, Macdonald, Austin, Sezer, Tetevano, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Donaldson, Johnson, Sinfield.
Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Keighran, Laguerre, May, Pearce, McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Goudemand, Rouge, Chan, Romano, Dezaria, Johnstone, Scimone, Ma’u.
Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).
Kick-off: Saturday, 1pm.