One out, three could return as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Women's Challenge Cup semi-final v Wigan Warriors
The tie will be played at Headingley as the first part of a double-header with the men’s semi-final between Wigan and Hull KR.
Rhinos are without winger Sophie Nuttall who failed a head injury assessment during last Sunday’s 12-12 Super League draw at York Valkyrie.
Sam Hulme, Beth Lockwood and Tara Moxon are in contention after not featuring against York.
Keara Bennett and Kaiya Glynn, who were both handed a two-match penalty notice for a grade D dangerous throw in last weekend’s game, are included in Rhinos’ squad.
They will begin their ban, keeping them out of the final at Wembley on August 12 if Rhinos win on Sunday, next week.
Rhinos have until Monday to lodge an appeal, which would be heard by a disciplinary tribunal the following day.
Rhinos’ 19-player squad for Sunday’s 2.15pm kick-off is: Sophie Robinson, Caitlin Beevers, Hanna Butcher, Sam Hulme, Zoe Hornby, Keara Bennett, Dannielle Anderson, Amy Hardcastle, Bethan Dainton, Jasmine Cudjoe, Beth Lockwood, Izzy Northrop, Eloise Hayward, Tara Moxon, Kaiya Glynn, Jenna Greening, Caitlin Casey, Lucy Murray, Ruby Enright.