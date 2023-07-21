The tie will be played at Headingley as the first part of a double-header with the men’s semi-final between Wigan and Hull KR.

Rhinos are without winger Sophie Nuttall who failed a head injury assessment during last Sunday’s 12-12 Super League draw at York Valkyrie.

Tara Moxon has been named in Rhinos' side for Sunday's Cup semi-final against Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Sam Hulme, Beth Lockwood and Tara Moxon are in contention after not featuring against York.

Keara Bennett and Kaiya Glynn, who were both handed a two-match penalty notice for a grade D dangerous throw in last weekend’s game, are included in Rhinos’ squad.

They will begin their ban, keeping them out of the final at Wembley on August 12 if Rhinos win on Sunday, next week.

Rhinos have until Monday to lodge an appeal, which would be heard by a disciplinary tribunal the following day.

Sophie Nuttall, pictured being tackled by York's Tara Jane Stanley at Headingley in April, is ruled out of Rhinos' side for Sunday's Cup semi-final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

