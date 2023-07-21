Leeds news you can trust since 1890
One out, three could return as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Women's Challenge Cup semi-final v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos coach Lois Forsell has named an initial 19-player squad for Sunday’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:47 BST

The tie will be played at Headingley as the first part of a double-header with the men’s semi-final between Wigan and Hull KR.

Rhinos are without winger Sophie Nuttall who failed a head injury assessment during last Sunday’s 12-12 Super League draw at York Valkyrie.

Tara Moxon has been named in Rhinos' side for Sunday's Cup semi-final against Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Tara Moxon has been named in Rhinos' side for Sunday's Cup semi-final against Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Tara Moxon has been named in Rhinos' side for Sunday's Cup semi-final against Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Sam Hulme, Beth Lockwood and Tara Moxon are in contention after not featuring against York.

Keara Bennett and Kaiya Glynn, who were both handed a two-match penalty notice for a grade D dangerous throw in last weekend’s game, are included in Rhinos’ squad.

They will begin their ban, keeping them out of the final at Wembley on August 12 if Rhinos win on Sunday, next week.

Rhinos have until Monday to lodge an appeal, which would be heard by a disciplinary tribunal the following day.

Sophie Nuttall, pictured being tackled by York's Tara Jane Stanley at Headingley in April, is ruled out of Rhinos' side for Sunday's Cup semi-final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Sophie Nuttall, pictured being tackled by York's Tara Jane Stanley at Headingley in April, is ruled out of Rhinos' side for Sunday's Cup semi-final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Sophie Nuttall, pictured being tackled by York's Tara Jane Stanley at Headingley in April, is ruled out of Rhinos' side for Sunday's Cup semi-final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos’ 19-player squad for Sunday’s 2.15pm kick-off is: Sophie Robinson, Caitlin Beevers, Hanna Butcher, Sam Hulme, Zoe Hornby, Keara Bennett, Dannielle Anderson, Amy Hardcastle, Bethan Dainton, Jasmine Cudjoe, Beth Lockwood, Izzy Northrop, Eloise Hayward, Tara Moxon, Kaiya Glynn, Jenna Greening, Caitlin Casey, Lucy Murray, Ruby Enright.

