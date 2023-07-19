Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos lose key player for Challenge Cup semi-final v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos winger Sophie Nuttall has been cleared of serious injury, but will miss this weekend’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors at Headingley.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Nuttall was a try scorer in Rhinos 12-12 draw at Super League leaders York Valkyrie last Sunday, before being taken off the field on a stretcher.

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell confirmed: “She is all right, she got concussed; I think carrying her off was precautionary, but the girls were laughing because she was carried off on a stretcher and the next thing, she was sitting next to them in the dugout.

“She had a head injury assessment and failed that so she’s on the concussion protocol now and she’s out for the semi-final.”

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers, right and Mary Coleman, of Wigan, with the Women's Challenge Cup at Headingley, where Sunday's semi-final will be played. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers, right and Mary Coleman, of Wigan, with the Women's Challenge Cup at Headingley, where Sunday's semi-final will be played. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
A place at Wembley will be at stake on Sunday and Forsell conceded losing Nuttall - who was a Challenge Cup winner with Leeds in 2019 - is a blow.

“Sophie is an integral part of what we do and it’s definitely a loss to have her missing out on a game,” Forsell admitted.

But she stressed: “I realised in my first year [as coach] how important strength in depth is. We know we have got a really capable squad from number one to 25 so we will be okay.”

Players from Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final teams took part in a press conference at Headingley on Tuesday. From left-right: Wigan's Jai Field, Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Leeds's Caitlin Beevers and Mary Coleman, of Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Players from Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final teams took part in a press conference at Headingley on Tuesday. From left-right: Wigan's Jai Field, Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Leeds's Caitlin Beevers and Mary Coleman, of Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Mayzi Carter and Evie Cousins remain on Rhinos’ long-term injury list, but Forsell expects to select from close to a full-strength squad.

“Pretty much who was available last week will be available on Sunday,” she said. “It is exciting and we are looking forward to it.”

