Leeds Rhinos lose key player for Challenge Cup semi-final v Wigan Warriors
Nuttall was a try scorer in Rhinos 12-12 draw at Super League leaders York Valkyrie last Sunday, before being taken off the field on a stretcher.
Rhinos coach Lois Forsell confirmed: “She is all right, she got concussed; I think carrying her off was precautionary, but the girls were laughing because she was carried off on a stretcher and the next thing, she was sitting next to them in the dugout.
“She had a head injury assessment and failed that so she’s on the concussion protocol now and she’s out for the semi-final.”
A place at Wembley will be at stake on Sunday and Forsell conceded losing Nuttall - who was a Challenge Cup winner with Leeds in 2019 - is a blow.
“Sophie is an integral part of what we do and it’s definitely a loss to have her missing out on a game,” Forsell admitted.
But she stressed: “I realised in my first year [as coach] how important strength in depth is. We know we have got a really capable squad from number one to 25 so we will be okay.”
Mayzi Carter and Evie Cousins remain on Rhinos’ long-term injury list, but Forsell expects to select from close to a full-strength squad.
“Pretty much who was available last week will be available on Sunday,” she said. “It is exciting and we are looking forward to it.”