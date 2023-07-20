Prop Kaiya Glynn and England hooker Keara Bennett both received a two-match penalty notice after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade D dangerous throw in last Sunday’s 12-12 Super League draw at York Valkyrie.

Bennett was sin-binned following the alleged tip tackle on York’s England full-back Tara Jane Stanley.

Women’s Betfred Super League fixtures are studied by the review panel on Thursdays and bans take effect a week later, to give players the opportunity to appeal.

Rhinos' Keara Bennett. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

That means Bennett and Glynn are eligible for Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

But if Rhinos win that, they will miss the home Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, August 6 and the Challenge Cup final six days later.

This year’s showpiece will be the first time a women’s final has been played at Wembley.

Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Defeat against Wigan would rule the pair out of the Huddersfield game and a home clash with Warrington Wolves on Sunday, August 20.