Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Huge blow for Leeds Rhinos as key pair suspended: why stars can play in semi-final but face Wembley ban

Leeds Rhinos have until next week to decide whether to appeal against bans which could cost two players an historic Wembley appearance.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Jul 2023, 18:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 18:48 BST

Prop Kaiya Glynn and England hooker Keara Bennett both received a two-match penalty notice after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade D dangerous throw in last Sunday’s 12-12 Super League draw at York Valkyrie.

Bennett was sin-binned following the alleged tip tackle on York’s England full-back Tara Jane Stanley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Women’s Betfred Super League fixtures are studied by the review panel on Thursdays and bans take effect a week later, to give players the opportunity to appeal.

Rhinos' Keara Bennett. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Keara Bennett. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Keara Bennett. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

That means Bennett and Glynn are eligible for Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos lose key player for Challenge Cup semi-final v Wigan War...

But if Rhinos win that, they will miss the home Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, August 6 and the Challenge Cup final six days later.

This year’s showpiece will be the first time a women’s final has been played at Wembley.

Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defeat against Wigan would rule the pair out of the Huddersfield game and a home clash with Warrington Wolves on Sunday, August 20.

Rhinos are likely to wait until after the semi-final before deciding whether to appeal. If they do challenge the bans, a hearing will be held next Tuesday.

Related topics:WembleySuper LeagueWigan WarriorsEngland