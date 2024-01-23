Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby League Commercial (RLC) today (Tuesday) unveiled its new global, direct-to-consumer streaming service, SuperLeague+, which will launch on January 23. It will stream all 167 matches from the competition live internationally, beginning with the season-opener between Hull FC and Hull KR on Thursday, February 15.

In the UK and Republic of Ireland, domestic fans will be able to watch 106 Betfred Super League games live on the service, with the remaining 61 games to be made available delayed and on-demand. Live coverage in the UK will kick off on Friday 16 February when reigning World Club Champions St Helens take on newly promoted London Broncos and 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards play Huddersfield Giants. Sky Sports will show all that weekend’s fixtures, including Leeds Rhinos against Salford Red Devils.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL commercial, said: “The launch of SuperLeague+ marks the start of a new era for the Betfred Super League and for British rugby league. Thanks to the groundbreaking deal agreed with Sky Sports last year, all six matches in each of the 27 weekly rounds of the men’s Super League through the 2024 season – a total of 162 games – will be broadcast on a variety of platforms. Sky Sports will retain exclusive live coverage of two fixtures in each round and SuperLeague+ will offer live coverage of the remaining matches.

Sam Lisone scores to complete his hat-trick in Leeds Rhinos' win at Hull FC last September. A new streaming service has been announced which will show all this year's Super League matches. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“This live coverage of more than 100 weekly-round fixtures will be augmented by on-demand, delayed coverage of Sky’s selections for fans in the British Isles. Meanwhile, SuperLeague+ will offer live coverage of all matches in every round for international subscribers. SuperLeague+ will also offer a range of original programming and archive matches and features – meaning that with Sky Sports also showing more rugby league in 2024, including selections from the Betfred Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, fans will have more ways to watch more matches than ever before.”

Subscriptions for the service, which is powered by Endeavor Streaming, start at £19.99 per month or £129.99 annually, discounted to £99.99 for season ticket holders. Selected content will be available on a pay-per-view basis, costing from £6.99 per game if booked in advance and rising to £9.99 on the day

Meanwhile, former England captain Sam Tomkins is joining Sky Sports as an expert pundit. Tomkins retired at the end of last season. During a 16-year career, he won three Betfred Super League Grand Finals with Wigan Warriors, captained England at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and became only the second player to win Man of Steel with two separate clubs, Wigan and Catalans Dragons.

Sam Tomkins, who retired after Catalans Dragons lost to his former club Wigan Warriors in last year's Grand Final, is joining Sky Sports as a pundit. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He said: “It’s a real pleasure to be joining such a talented team. Sky Sports is rugby league’s greatest partner and has played an important role in the sport for as long as I’ve been playing so it’s brilliant to now be working here. I can’t wait to turn my hand to being a full-time broadcaster and impart some of the experience and insight I’ve taken from the changing room and out on the pitch to those watching at home.”

It was announced last week broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson are also joining Sky, along with ex-Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and St Helens prop Kyle Amor. Sky Sports’ director of multi sports Helen Falkus said: “To be able to welcome someone of Sam’s stature within the game is hugely exciting. From the conversations we’ve had, you can already tell there’s a real desire to contribute and learn.