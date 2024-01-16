Kyle Amor will be part of Sky Sports' commentary lineup this year. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

For the first time, Sky Sports will show all six matches in each Super League round live across their channels and platforms, along with the play-offs and men’s, women’s and wheelchair Grand Finals. Ex-player Kyle Amor- who featured for Rhinos and Trinity before becoming a Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner with St Helens - has joined Sky’s commentary lineup, along with broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson.

Amor racked up in excess of 350 career appearances until retiring at the end of last season. Woods has more than 20 years of broadcasting experience, many of those as the voice of rugby league on the BBC and Wilson previously commentated on men’s and women’s Super League for Sky, as well as the wheelchair competition.

