Sky Sports reveal new commentary team including ex-Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and St Helens ace
For the first time, Sky Sports will show all six matches in each Super League round live across their channels and platforms, along with the play-offs and men’s, women’s and wheelchair Grand Finals. Ex-player Kyle Amor- who featured for Rhinos and Trinity before becoming a Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner with St Helens - has joined Sky’s commentary lineup, along with broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson.
Amor racked up in excess of 350 career appearances until retiring at the end of last season. Woods has more than 20 years of broadcasting experience, many of those as the voice of rugby league on the BBC and Wilson previously commentated on men’s and women’s Super League for Sky, as well as the wheelchair competition.
Helen Falkus, Sky Sports’ director of multi sports, said: “This season represents a really exciting opportunity for both us and the League with the new rights deal, so it’s fantastic to be welcoming three new faces in Kyle, Dave and Mark. They will each bring quality, experience and an understanding of what the rugby league community wants to know. We have every confidence they will take our coverage to new levels as we bring fans every fixture across Sky platforms.”