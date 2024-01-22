Sometimes in sport even a long career can be defined by one moment.
Some players may be one-hit wonders, but even many of Leeds Rhinos’ greatest stars are most known for a single incident, which took their career to the next level. Here’s 13 Rhinos players from the Betfred Super League era - some who are household names and others less famous - and what they are best remembered for.
1. Brad Dwyer
The hooker did a good job, mainly as a substitute, during five seasons with Rhinos. He’s best remembered, however, for his career-first drop goal - a long-range effort to beat Castleford Tigers in golden-point extra-time at Headingley in 2019. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Jordan Tansey
The final game of the first Magic Weekend in Cardiff, in 2007; Kevin Sinfield’s last-gasp penalty kick to level the scores against Bradford Bulls hits the metalwork, a clearly offside Jordan Tansey follows up to touch down, referee Steve Ganson awards the try and pandemonium ensues. Photo: Gareth Copley/PA Wire
3. Rob Burrow
A gold-plated Rhinos legend, Burrow will forever be remembered for his sensational solo touchdown in the 2011 Grand Final defeat of St Helens when he came off the bench to win unanimously the Harry Sunderland man of the match award. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Ashley Gibson
The academy product enjoyed the best Super League debut of any Leeds player scoring a hat-trick of tries and five goals in a record 74-0 win at Leigh in August, 2005. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Danny Ward (James Hardisty).jpg
Below-strength Rhinos were losing 6-0 to Hull FC at the Boulevard in 2001 when prop Danny Ward - celebrating his 21st birthday - landed a drop goal which surprised him as much as everyone else in the ground. Inspired, Leeds went on to win 15-6. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Ryan Hall
One of the greatest wingers in Leeds’ - and Super League’s - history, nobody who was there will ever forget Hall’s 80th minute try at Huddersfield Giants which stole the league leaders’ shield from Wigan Warriors’ grasp in 2015. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com