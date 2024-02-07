Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newman’s previous deal was due to end in November, but he has now signed on until the end of 2026. The Rhinos academy product made his Betfred Super League debut in 2017 and has scored 25 tries in 75 appearances.

The 23-year-old made his England debut last autumn, playing in all three Tests against Tonga and had been linked with a move to Australia’s NRL. He said last month he was keen to have the situation resolved before Rhinos’ season opener at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16 - three days before his 24th birthday.

“I am really pleased to have agreed a new deal with the club and sorted my future out,” Newman said. “Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] and I were both keen to get things settled before the season started and it is great I don’t have to keep answering questions about my contract now we are about to kick off the year.”

Harry Newman on the ball for Leeds Rhinos in last week's James Donaldson testimonial against Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.

The Huddersfield-born star insisted: “Having come through the academy system at the Rhinos, this is my club and I am very excited about the direction we are heading this season. I missed out on the Challenge Cup win in 2020 and the Grand Final in 2022 through injury and I am determined to be part of a successful period here at AMT Headingley in the coming years.”

A broken leg and severe hamstring problems have limited Newman’s game time since he became a first-choice player in 2019, but he has had a trouble-free pre-season and Smith reckons he is ready to take his performances to a new level. “I am pleased for Harry that he has got his future secured,” Smith said. “Harry has worked hard on his game in recent years and we were all pleased for him when he got the call up to play or England. I know that meant a lot to him.

“He has set a benchmark for himself now and we feel we can take his performances to another level and fulfil his undoubted potential. He has overcome a lot of adversity in his career so far, but he is passionate about playing for Leeds Rhinos. It is important we retain great English talent, both for Leeds and for Super League, as I know there was interest from the NRL to sign Harry.”

Harry Newman played his first game since last autumn's third Test for England aganst Tonga when Leeds Rhinos beat Hull KR in James Donaldson's testimonial game last weekend. Picture by Steve Riding.

