Rhinos finished a disappointing eighth in Betfred Super League last term, missing out on the play-offs just a season after reaching the Grand Final. It wasn’t the debut campaign Olpherts wanted, but he is confident the signs point to better things ahead, for him and the team.

Olpherts scored four tries in 14 games for Leeds last year, having joined them in pre-season from Castleford Tigers. He has dropped down the squad number order from 16 to 19, but started all three of Rhinos’ first team trial games, crossing twice against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and once at Bradford Bulls last month.

“I am excited,” Olpherts said of his second season with Leeds. “I am fit and healthy and the buzz around the boys is a lot better than last year, with the players they’ve brought in. I think everyone’s excited to see what we can do this year.”

Two members of Rhinos’ spine - hooker Kruiser Leeming and stand-off Blake Austin - left the club during last season and another key man, three-quarter Nene Macdonald, didn’t return from paternity leave in Australia. Much emphasis has been placed on building team spirit since the new-look squad began work in November and Olpherts insisted there is a better feeling and more togetherness in the camp.

He said: “The boys who’ve come in have fitted in nicely and I think it’s what the team needed. The trip away to Portugal [for a warm weather training camp in December] brought us even closer together and [so did] how we’ve been training in pre-season, with the struggle sessions we’ve been doing. There’s a good vibe around the place, I think everyone can feel it.”

Olpherts made his professional debut for Dewsbury Rams 12 years ago and also played in the lower divisions with Hemel Stags and Newcastle Thunder before stepping up into Super League at Salford Red Devils. He scored 16 tries in 42 games during two seasons there and 36 in 65 over three years as a Tiger.

Considering he touched down 18 times in 26 appearances in his final season for Cas, last year was a disappointing return. But he stressed: “It was tough if you compared it to the season before, but it was more of a learning curve, coming into such a big club and fighting for position against two very, very good wingers. I knew that coming in and it’s the same this year. I will take the challenge by the horns, I am looking forward to it and if and when called upon, I’ll do the job and do it well.”

Though Olpherts was announced by Rhinos having signed a two-year contract, he confirmed: “This isn’t my last year, there’s a year in Leeds’ favour so it is totally up to them.” Olpherts also quashed speculation over a possible early move away from the club. “I am 100 per cent all in at Leeds,” he vowed. “I have said that before, I am just cracking on and doing my job.”

Olpherts’ three pre-season touchdowns followed one in the final match of 2023, against his previous club, but he isn’t getting carried away with his recent try-scoring success. “They are only pre-season games,” he warned. “They are just there to get your body right and get you ready for the season.”

He will need to be on his toes. Several young prospects featured in pre-season matches - including outside-backs Riley Lumb, Jack Smith and Ned McCormack - and having seen them at first-hand, Olpherts reckons they have a bright future. “Leeds always have good young talent coming through,” he commented. “It is exciting for Leeds. I think the club know that and the kids will gain a lot of experience playing in these games. It has been a big step up, but they’ll all have learned something from it.”

At 32, Olpherts is at the other end of his career, but said he welcomes competition both from first-choice wingers David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley and the young guns fighting for a chance.