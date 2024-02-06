Leeds Rhinos contracts: how long every player in 2024 Super League squad has left on current deal

Here’s what we know about the contract status of every Rhinos man with a squad number for the new campaign, which kicks off at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16.
1. Lachie Miller
The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights in pre-season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026. Photo: Steve Riding
2. David Fusitu'a
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger’s initial two-year deal was extended for a season last September, so he is contracted until the end of 2024. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Harry Newman
The England centre is contracted until the end of this season, having signed three-year terms in December, 2021. Rhinos are in talks with his agent about a new deal. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Paul Momirovski
The 27-year-old former Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers centre was signed from Sydney Roosters in the off-season on a two-year contract. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Ash Handley
A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player at the club until the end of 2026. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Brodie Croft
Rhinos stunned Super League last October by paying a six-figure transfer fee for the 2022 Man of Steel, who had been contracted to Salford until the end of 2030. The Australian former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos stand-off penned a three-year deal with Leeds. Photo: MATTHEW_MERRICK_PHOTOGRAPHY