Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos contracts: how long every player in 2024 Super League squad has left on current deal

The new season, which begins next week, will be a big one for three of Leeds Rhinos’ first-choice 13 who are entering the final season of their contract.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:43 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT

Here’s what we know about the contract status of every Rhinos man with a squad number for the new campaign, which kicks off at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16.

The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights in pre-season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026.

1. Lachie Miller

The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights in pre-season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger’s initial two-year deal was extended for a season last September, so he is contracted until the end of 2024.

2. David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger’s initial two-year deal was extended for a season last September, so he is contracted until the end of 2024. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The England centre is contracted until the end of this season, having signed three-year terms in December, 2021. Rhinos are in talks with his agent about a new deal.

3. Harry Newman

The England centre is contracted until the end of this season, having signed three-year terms in December, 2021. Rhinos are in talks with his agent about a new deal. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The 27-year-old former Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers centre was signed from Sydney Roosters in the off-season on a two-year contract.

4. Paul Momirovski

The 27-year-old former Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers centre was signed from Sydney Roosters in the off-season on a two-year contract. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player at the club until the end of 2026.

5. Ash Handley

A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player at the club until the end of 2026. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Rhinos stunned Super League last October by paying a six-figure transfer fee for the 2022 Man of Steel, who had been contracted to Salford until the end of 2030. The Australian former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos stand-off penned a three-year deal with Leeds.

6. Brodie Croft

Rhinos stunned Super League last October by paying a six-figure transfer fee for the 2022 Man of Steel, who had been contracted to Salford until the end of 2030. The Australian former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos stand-off penned a three-year deal with Leeds. Photo: MATTHEW_MERRICK_PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueSalford Red DevilsRhinos