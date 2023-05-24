Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New injury blow for Leeds Rhinos but one could return and rookies called into squad ahead of St Helens clash

Leeds Rhinos will be without another key player for Friday’s home clash with Betfred Super League champions St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th May 2023, 12:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:31 BST

Prop Sam Lisone has been ruled out by a calf muscle injury and joins stand-off Blake Austin – who missed last week’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan Warriors with a similar problem – on the casualty list.

Winger/full-back Ash Handley has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad after being unavailable through illness last Saturday.

Full-back Luke Hooley and second-rower Leon Ruan have been drafted into the 21. Hooley made his Rhinos debut against Hull KR in March and has been on loan at his former club Batley Bulldogs.

Leon Ruan has been called into Rhinos' initial squad for Friday's visit of St Helens. Picture by Tony Johnson.Leon Ruan has been called into Rhinos' initial squad for Friday's visit of St Helens. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Ruan joined Rhinos from Doncaster after a spell on trial last year and impressed in their pre-season games. Luis Roberts and Sam Walters retain their place in the squad after not being selected for the Cup tie.

Saints are without the suspended Morgan Knowles from the team which beat Halifax Panthers in the Challenge Cup last Friday.

Curtis Sironen is available after a ban, Konrad Hurrell could return from a neck problem and James Roby, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Sam Royle are in contention for a recall.

Sam Lisone will miss the Saints game with a calf muscle injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Sam Lisone will miss the Saints game with a calf muscle injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan.

Saints’ 21 is: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Will Hopoate, Jon Bennison, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Sione Mata’utia, Joe Batchelor, Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, James Bell, Ben Davies, Sam Royle, Konrad Hurrell, Tee Ritson, George Delaney.

Ash Handley was ill last week, but could return for Rhinos against Saints. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Ash Handley was ill last week, but could return for Rhinos against Saints. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
