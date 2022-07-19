New forward blow and big names missing as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Wigan Warriors showdown

Zak Hardaker, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe and Muizz Mustapha have all been named in Rhinos' initial 20-man squad.

However, both first-choice half-backs, Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer, remain on the injury list, along with hooker/captain Kruise Leeming.

Props Matt Prior, Zane Tetevano and Tom Holroyd are still suspended and Sam Walters, who played there in last Saturday's defeat at Toulouse, drops out with a leg injury.

Zak Hardaker is in contention to face Wigan after missing last week's game with a dead leg. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Teenager centre Max Simpson suffered damage to an ankle against Toulouse and is also sidelined.

It is the third successive week coach Rohan Smith will select from 20 players, rather than the usual 21.

Hardaker missed the trio to Toulouse because of a dead leg and Sutcliffe withdrew from the side 90 minutes before kick-off, owing to illness.

Mustapha has now completed a five-game ban and Newman is available following a three-match suspension.

On-loan Wakefield Trinity forward Yusuf Aydin, who wasn't selected last week, could make his Leeds debut.

England front-rower Mike Cooper, signed this week from Warrington Woles, is set for his first Wigan appearance.

He, Joe Shorrocks, Sam Halsall and Abbas Miski are added to the 17 players who crushed Hull 60-0 last Friday.

Rhinos' initial 20 is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Morgan Gannon, Jarrod O’Connor, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker, Yusuf Aydin.