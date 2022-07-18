The 17-year-old, son of club legend Kevin Sinfield, joined Rhinos’ full-time squad in pre-season and is already on his third coach.

Not expected to play first team rugby this year, he has made four appearances - all in tough circumstances - and was drafted into the starting lineup at late notice when Leeds were beaten 20-6 by Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

In his first call up since a 12-0 home win over Hull KR at the end of April, Sinfield was named on the bench, but found himself drafted into the starting side at late notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Sinfield shakes hands with Rhinos coach Rohan Smith before the game in Toulouse. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Liam Sutcliffe, who had been due to play in the halves alongside Corey Johnson, was ruled out because of illness and Sinfield recalled: “I had an idea I might be starting just before we got on the bus.

“I didn’t properly know until we got to the ground, about an hour and a half before kick-off.

“I had prepped to play anyway, so I was ready to go, but I was pleased to be starting.

“I want to get as many minutes as I can, to get more experience.

“It’s good to be getting some minutes at the minute, especially after I hadn’t had any for a while.”

Sinfield has not played elsewhere on loan or dual-registration so all his first team rugby has been in Super League.

That is a big step up from the under-18s and reserves and he reflected: “Obviously it’s a lot quicker and everyone’s a bit bigger and a bit stronger and a bit fitter.

“It’s tough, but I enjoy the challenge.”

The near-40 degree heat and travel to the south of France added to last weekend’s level of difficulty, but for Sinfield, every match is part of the learning process.

“It was good experience, playing in a different type of game to usual,” he added.

“I am sure if it ever happens again I will benefit from the experience and hopefully I can keep learning and getting better.”

Sinfield and Johnson - who was playing in the halves for the second successive game, but is a specialist hooker - have a combined age of 38 and just eight first team games between them before last Saturday.

They were up against former Lance Todd Trophy winner Tony Gigot and ex-State of Origin player Corey Norman, but Sinfield said: “I thought we had a really good effort.

“I thought we both tried our hardest. I think we were a bit clunky at times, but we’ll work on that in training and I think we’ll learn from it and come back better.”

After the game, coach Rohan Smith said he “could not have been prouder” of his youthful side, despite the defeat.

“Obviously the heat tired you out, but it was the same for both teams,” Sinfield said of the testing conditions.

“I thought everyone had a real dig.

“Obviously we are all disappointed with the result, but I don’t think anyone could have worked any harder than they did.

“We have just got to rest up now and get ready for the next game, against Wigan on Thursday.

“We have got a great set of staff so I am sure the lads who are playing will be ready.”

The defeat ended Rhinos’ two game winning run and they slipped to ninth in the table. The play-offs look a tall order, but Leeds are only three points behind sixth placed Hull and Sinfield isn’t ready to give up the fight.