Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having paid tribute to Rob Burrow yesterday, the YEP’s Leeds Rhinos Jury now reflect on a much-needed win over Castleford Tigers.

Opinion is split over whether it was a step in the right direction for coach Rohan Smith’s side, or a case of them being the better of two poor teams.

DAVID MUHL

A double-header at HQ last Saturday and both teams came up with good results against, let’s be honest, not the greatest of opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' Sam Lisone charges at the Castleford Tigers defence. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The ladies warmed up for their annual Wembley trip with a convincing 68-0 victory over Barrow. A thought came to mind while watching the women, has a prop-forward ever before scored five tries at Headingley? I’m sure they haven’t, so well done to Izzy Northrop.

On to the men and how good was it watching them win? This was a bit of a challenge for the boys; if they’d lost the moans would have started, while winning would bring out the ‘this is just papering over the cracks, Castleford were rubbish’ brigade.

But I think it was more than that. There were some good performances; notably Rhyse Martin had a great game, but a couple of players who’ve been under pressure turned in excellent performances.

Matt Frawley had his best game in Leeds colours, his kicking was superb and put Cas under real pressure. Justin Sangare did some good work in the pack, driving the ball in and using his size to good effect for once. Sam Lisone did some good barnstorming runs and the award for the bravest man on the field must go to Castleford’s Liam Horne who kept coming back for more against big Sam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhyse Martin was outstanding in Leeds Rhinos' win against Castleford Tigers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

This win should give the boys a bit of confidence. A week off this should allow a few more players to come back into the fold and games against Hull, Leigh and London should give us an opportunity to move up the ladder. All in all, I was a lot happier than I was last week. There’s still work to do, but this was a good first step.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In a game which potentially could have been a severe low point in recent Rhinos history, Leeds rose to the test and comfortably beat local rivals Castleford. While I don’t think it is much to get carried away with, it was pleasing to see us play some enjoyable rugby and look close to our unpredictable best.

Leeds Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki applauds the fans at the end of the win agianst Castleford Tigers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

It is important to stress that Castleford were poor on Saturday and this result does indeed paper over the cracks of a very poorly-coached team. We still conceded over 1,062 metres to one of the worst teams to visit Headingley and gave away 15 errors and six penalties. Against better opposition, I fear we would have succumbed to another defeat. The hopes of a trip to Old Trafford are still alive but we need to cut out these stupid errors from our game as it is incredibly frustrating to watch.

However, a win does provide some positives for us. The individual brilliance of Brodie Croft shone through once again and if we are to do anything of worth this season, it will be through our number six. He is quietly going about his business and is showing he is worth the money to bring him in. I think for Brodie to reach his full potential, his teammates need to get on his level - which I believe needs a change of coach and system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another positive is that our entire forward pack showed some firepower and how good they could be if they performed on a regular basis. Sam Lisone, Mik Oledzki, Justin Sangare and even Cameron Smith reached over 100 metres and really helped carry us up the field. Hopefully this is the kick start they needed and they can start pushing forward as a real unit.

BECKY OXLEY

What a great Saturday in the sun that was, a double-header with the women and men and a fantastic win for both teams. The women got back on winning ways with a 68-0 defeat of Barrow and, Wembley-bound next weekend, they showed what they were made of.

Izzy Northrop had an absolute cracker of a game, scoring five tries. There was no stopping her storming over the line. With a performance like that, I believe they are going to be Challenge Cup winners this weekend.

The men also played so much better. Rhyse Martin was electric - scoring 20 points - and there was better team work all round. Defensively and in attack we were on it and the team felt so much better connected than they have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has got to be a confidence-builder and give them the spirit to continue and keep on a winning track. We have a weekend off now so let’s see what we can do in our next match away at Hull in two weeks’ time.

GAVIN MILLER

The truth is, they aren’t playing particularly well at the moment: the coach is clearly struggling, a number of players aren’t performing well enough under the coach and dare I say some of the team aren’t good enough to play for the club. But enough about Castleford, what about Leeds?

Well the truth is, they aren’t playing particularly well at the moment, the coach is clearly struggling, a number of players aren’t performing well enough under the coach and dare I say some of the team aren’t good enough to play for the club.

So that’s what you got on Saturday. One team on the day was less bad than the other. Other jurors may write that Leeds played well and this could be a turning point, but not this juror. It was my birthday on Saturday and I chose to spend my early evening bored to tears at Headingley watching Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know you may accuse me of not being happy win or lose, but wow that was dreadful. No one player stood out or stepped up, nor was there a semblance of a game plan beyond five drives and an average kick. Me, Peter Smith and my fellow jurors could have had a go on Saturday. I’m still looking for change and an upturn in skills and fortune.

IAIN SHARP

There will be a smug look on the faces of those who chose to do their home DIY during the recent Bank Holiday Monday, as last Saturday’s win over Castleford at Headingley caused a run on the availability of crack-covering wallpaper paste in stores across the city.

Castleford brought their usual numbers to enjoy a day out in the lands of electricity, the incandescent lightbulb and sliced bread. Given their team was outplayed for long periods, it was understandable that their attention was distracted somewhat when a large metal bird flew over the ground, causing consternation, awe and much pointing.

Leeds did look good, when compared to their Wakefield and District Pub League rivals and hopefully the win will give many of the ego-battered Leeds players a much-needed boost in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

confidence. Lachie Miller, my shoe-in for the prestigious end-of-season award of Super League player who most looks like Dougie Henshall from Primeval, had a solid game at the back. Even the much-maligned Matt Frawley had a decent match and hopefully he will kick on from here.