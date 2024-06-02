Castleford Tigers' Innes Senipor grapples with Alfie Edgell of Leeds Rhinos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Gutted boss Craig Lingard rated Castleford Tigers’ performance in the 32-4 defeat at Leeds Rhinos as “two or three out of 10”.

Tigers had lost only two of their six games since the Easter reverse at home to Leeds and travelled to AMT Headingley with high hopes. But Rhinos led 14-0 at half-time and killed the contest with two converted tries at the start of the second period, leaving Lingard to concedse: “It was disappointing and highlights exactly where we are as a group.”

He said: “We're either a seven or an eight [out of 10] or a two or a three. Last week, for 60 to 65 minutes of the game against Hull we were a seven or an eight and then we were a two or a three for the last 15 minutes. I thought pretty much all the way through this game we were a two or three.”

Liam Horne, of Castleford Tigers, tackles Leeds Rhinos' Sam Lisone. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Though he felt Sylvester Namo and Cain Robb gave his side a lift off the bench, Lingard admitted: “The way we started the game was really poor. The first defensive set, we got lucky by not conceding a try [when Rhinos’ Cameron Smith touched down].

“I think if that goes to the video ref as a try, it probably gets given. But the way we started that set, we got rolled and we lost the last tackle of the set which meant we couldn’t put any kick pressure on.

“I thought that set the tempo for the way the first 40 minutes went. It’s where we are as a team and a group and a team at the minute, we're just not good enough.”

Tigers were without captain Paul McShane and Lingard revealed the former Leeds hooker is facing an extended spell on the sidelines. He said: “From the operation he had on his arm last year, there’s been some complications with the metalwork in his arm.

“He has got something to sort out with that. We’re not sure the length of time that’s going to be or how serious it is, but I would imagine it will be - best case scenario - at least two or three weeks, but potentially longer.”

Castleford lost loose-forward Joe Westerman to an Achilles injury in the second half and the coach added: “He was tight at half-time, he went out in the second half to try and get through it, but it was no good so we had to take him off.