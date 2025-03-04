Leeds Rhinos news: dual-registration decision made as reserves competition gets underway

Leeds Rhinos have made a decision on a dual-registration agreement for this season.

Sporting director Ian Blease confirmed Rhinos will go without a Betfred Championship partner club in 2025, instead relying on the reserves or loan deals to give game time to fringe members of the first team squad. Rhinos had a dual-registration agreement with Halifax Panthers last year, when Kieran Hudson, Corey Johnson, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Leon Ruan and Jack Smith all turned out for the Betfred Championship club.

Since the system was introduced in 2013, Rhinos have also had partnerships with Hunslet, Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls. Dual-registration allows players from Super League clubs to also feature in the lower divisions and is not restricted to a fixed term, unlike loans which are for an initial minimum of two weeks.

Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, seen in pre-season action, played for Halifax Panthers on dual-registration last year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The practice of bringing in Super League men at short-notice, replacing a lower division club’s own players, has been controversial, with critics also claiming it detracted from the reserves competition. Blease said: “We were looking at the start of the season.

“We had a couple of options, but we aren’t going to do it this year. I want our transitional players to play for our reserves and academy where possible. However, if we feel a player is not getting enough game time we will look at a loan for that player.”

Blease stressed: “We feel it is important they play for the Leeds badge at this moment in time, so that’s what we’ve decided to do. We are going to try to put the best team out [in the reserves], we are trying to make that competition stronger. I think the game deserves it and there’s no point having it if you’re not going to put the time and effort into it as a club. I believe we should be putting the time and effort in.”

Rhinos’ reserves, coached by Chev Walker, begin their season against Leigh Leopards, at the Golborne Parkside community club, on Saturday, when the first team are away to Catalans Dragons. They have a home game the following Friday, with Huddersfield Giants being the opponents at Stanningley, but the second team will then alternate with the under-18s academy competition.