Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie between Wakefield Trinity and Hunslet ARLFC will be the first time the cousins have played against each other and both will be wearing number six. Hunslet are reigning National Conference champions and Championship side Trinity expect a bumper crowd for the first competitive game in front of their new stand.

It was a dream draw for the Gale clan and Jordan, the younger cousin, said: “We’re really close, we are quite a close-knit family so we do a lot together. When the draw came out I was pretty chuffed. It’ll be a good occasion; there’s quite a lot of family members going to watch and they’ll be making a day of it, but the family ties apart, it’s a good draw and it’ll be a good day. The Hunslet lads are looking forward to it and they are giving him [Luke] a bit of stick.”

Cousins Jordan, left and Luke Gale will go head to head for the first time when Hunslet ARLFC visit Wakefield Trinity in a Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie on Sunday. Picture by RFL.

Realistically, the community club know they are facing the toughest possible challenge at this stage of the competition. Wakefield won 70-6 at Hunslet’s National Conference rivals Siddal in the previous round and thrashed League One outfit Newcastle Thunder 110-0 last week. But Jordan Gale insisted: “We are a pretty competitive team

“I think for a good period of time we’ll show our worth. After that they might blow us away a bit, but it is just about going out and giving it our all and enjoying it.”

While Luke has been preparing full-time this week, Jordan’s focus has been on his day job as a roofer, but he is relishing a chance to play against such a quality team. “They’ve got some top players,” he said. “They should still be up in Super League.”

Jordan spent time in the professional game, beginning at Bradford Bulls and playing a few games for the then-Hunslet Hawks before a spell in Australia, but he insisted: “The Conference is a competitive league, there’s some great players. Paul McShane’s brothers, Jack and Craig, both play down at Hunslet and they are really good. It is a really good standard, so I am happy where I am at the minute.”

Jordan Gale boots a conversion for Hunslet ARLFC in their Challenge Cup third round win at Lock Lane. Picture by Alex Shenton.

Hunslet were formed less than two years ago following a merger of the Warriors and Old Boys teams. The Conference title is among a host of trophies collected since then and the McShane brothers - alongside teammates Jake Dearden, Danny Rowse and Ben Shulver - have been selected for England Community Lions’ Australian tour this year.

“It’s not only through the open age,” Jordan Gale noted. “The under-18s have had a lot of success and the juniors as well. There seems to be Hunslet shirts everywhere you look. It is great all round.”

Luke Gale is a former Man of Steel from his time at Castleford Tigers, when he was a teammate of then-Hunslet Old Boys coach Paul McShane. His drop goal won the Challenge Cup for Leeds Rhinos at Wembley four years ago.