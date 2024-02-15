Leeds Rhinos to celebrate local outfit's outstanding success as community game's top club
Last season saw Hunslet ARLFC win six trophies with their first team, seconds and under-18s, including being crowned champions of the community game’s flagship National Conference Premier Division. Hunslet’s Craig McShane was named Conference player of the year and Sam Thorpe and Martin Rowse lifted the coaches’ prize.
Hunslet, formed at the end of 2022 following a merger between the local Parkside and Warriors clubs, are preparing for a money-spinning Challenge Cup fourth round tie at former Super League side Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, February 25. To celebrate their success, Hunslet’s first, second and third teams are due to carry their trophies out of the Headingley players’ tunnel at 7.30pm before pictures are taken in front of the South Stand.
“The club’s teams from under-six to under-14 will be flag bearers before the match and play on the pitch at half-time. A Hunslet spokesman said: “All of it is to spotlight the strength of rugby league in south Leeds. This was [Rhinos chief executive] Gary Hetherington’s offer towards the end of last year and naturally we are all so pleased to have this opportunity to let everybody know that rugby league is still alive and kicking in Hunslet.”