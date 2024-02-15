Jordan Gale lands a goal for Hunslet ARLFC in last weekend's Challenge Cup win at Lock Lane. Picture by Alex Shenton.

Last season saw Hunslet ARLFC win six trophies with their first team, seconds and under-18s, including being crowned champions of the community game’s flagship National Conference Premier Division. Hunslet’s Craig McShane was named Conference player of the year and Sam Thorpe and Martin Rowse lifted the coaches’ prize.

Hunslet, formed at the end of 2022 following a merger between the local Parkside and Warriors clubs, are preparing for a money-spinning Challenge Cup fourth round tie at former Super League side Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, February 25. To celebrate their success, Hunslet’s first, second and third teams are due to carry their trophies out of the Headingley players’ tunnel at 7.30pm before pictures are taken in front of the South Stand.

