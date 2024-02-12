Leeds rugby league club set for huge money-spinning tie as Challenge Cup 4th round draw confirmed
The draws for the third and fourth rounds were made back-to-back so Hunslet travelled to Castleford outfit Lock Lane knowing a huge prize awaited the winners. The National Conference champions proved too strong for their Premier Division rivals and will visit DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, on Sunday, February 25 (2pm). It will be former Super League club Trinity’s first competitive game in front of their new main stand. Admission is priced at £12.50 for adults and £5 juniors, with Hunslet receiving half the proceeds.
Winger Tyler Dargan scored four tries in the Amateurs’ 46-6 win at Lock Lane. Jamie Milburn, Will Cohen, Brad Wheeler and Josh McLelland also crossed and Jordan Gale booted seven goals. Lock Lane were without a host of first-choice players who were away at a stag ‘do’. James Cranswick scored their try, converted by Nathan Fozzard.
Dean Parker crossed for Stanningley in a 30-4 home defeat by Wath Brow Hornets. The confirmed fourth round draw is: Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets, Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings, York Acorn v Wath Brow Hornets, York Knights v Sheffield Eagles, Halifax Panthers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Keighley Cougars v Featherstione Rovers, Wakefield Trinity v Hunslet RLFC, Swinton Lions v Oldham.