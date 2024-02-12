Leeds rugby league club set for huge money-spinning tie as Challenge Cup 4th round draw confirmed

The draws for the third and fourth rounds were made back-to-back so Hunslet travelled to Castleford outfit Lock Lane knowing a huge prize awaited the winners. The National Conference champions proved too strong for their Premier Division rivals and will visit DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, on Sunday, February 25 (2pm). It will be former Super League club Trinity’s first competitive game in front of their new main stand. Admission is priced at £12.50 for adults and £5 juniors, with Hunslet receiving half the proceeds.