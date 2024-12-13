Promoted Hunslet RLFC say they have “smashed” their initial season ticket target.

Chief executive Neil Hampshire said: “What a fantastic start to the 2025 season with season ticket sales already above target despite only going on sale four weeks ago. Our early bird offers of just £150 for adults and just £100 for over-65s, students and NHS Blue Light cardholders offer exceptional value and I’d urge anyone who hasn’t yet got their season tickets to buy before December 31 when the early bird offer ends.”

Mackenzie Scurr in action for Hunslet against North Wales Cruaders last year, when he was on loan from Hunslet. Picture by Craig Irvine/Hunslet RLFC.

Hampshire added: “Interest in the club since we were promoted has been phenomenal, and I’d encourage everyone to make it their New Year’s resolution to get down to South Leeds Stadium in 2025 to watch top class sporting entertainment in a friendly, modern environment.”

The Parksiders have made another signing for their Championship campaign with 21-year-old winger Mackenzie Scurr joining them from Bradford Bulls, after impressing last season during a seven-game spell on loan. The Castleford Tigers academy graduate has also played for Cornwall and could feature when Hunslet play host to York Knights in a pre-season game on Sunday, January 12.