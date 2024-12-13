Leeds rugby league club Hunslet 'smash' season ticket target as ex-Castleford Tigers man signs on
The south Leeds side finished fourth in Betfred League One, but won that division’s play-off series and beat second-tier Swinton Lions in a sudden-death shootout to secure a place in the Championship for the first time in 10 years.
Chief executive Neil Hampshire said: “What a fantastic start to the 2025 season with season ticket sales already above target despite only going on sale four weeks ago. Our early bird offers of just £150 for adults and just £100 for over-65s, students and NHS Blue Light cardholders offer exceptional value and I’d urge anyone who hasn’t yet got their season tickets to buy before December 31 when the early bird offer ends.”
Hampshire added: “Interest in the club since we were promoted has been phenomenal, and I’d encourage everyone to make it their New Year’s resolution to get down to South Leeds Stadium in 2025 to watch top class sporting entertainment in a friendly, modern environment.”
The Parksiders have made another signing for their Championship campaign with 21-year-old winger Mackenzie Scurr joining them from Bradford Bulls, after impressing last season during a seven-game spell on loan. The Castleford Tigers academy graduate has also played for Cornwall and could feature when Hunslet play host to York Knights in a pre-season game on Sunday, January 12.
