What our panel are all agreed on is that Rhinos’ discipline is not good enough and they can’t afford to keep having players sin-binned and sent-off.

They are also predicting a tough game at Hull FC on Saturday, but an opportunity to get back on track against opposition who are struggling in some key roles. Here is what they had to say.

Iain

Some years ago, sci-fi writer Arthur C Clarke had several programmes on telly, delving into the world of the strange and mysterious. If he was around St Helens last Thursday, there was enough material kicking about for a full 13-week series.

For those following at home, even in the couched terms of official social media, you knew the match officials were having a shocker. Even with endless technology, the awarding of the Grace try was laughable. Is this an example of the ‘Peter Principle’ in operation?

Another unknown is how Sky TV’s coverage, once the envy of the sports viewing, has sunk to the level of an Alan Partridge sit-com.

The biggest mystery of the lot is when are certain players actually going to see out a full 80 minutes, without getting binned or dismissed?

Perhaps we should draw inspiration from White Star Line, owners of the ill-fated Titanic, who stopped the pay of the ship’s surviving crew from the very minute the liner sank. Maybe Leeds should do the same to players to whom the term ‘marquee’ must refer to some sort of tent, rather than any denomination of quality. In the week when Hull FC ‘bit the bullet’ and fired their big overseas signing, should certain players be looking over their collective shoulders?

Josh

Normally I’m more inclined to look at how the team could have improved when they lose but the officiating in last Thursday’s game wasn’t good enough.

When you have all the help and technology you want, you simply can’t be getting these decisions wrong. It’s not just Leeds games either.

How the Grace try was given after he clearly dropped the ball is mind boggling. Leeds were in the arm wrestle up until the hour mark but faded badly in the last 20. I think Kruise had his worst game in a Leeds shirt, the attempted tackle on Norman wasn’t good enough in an under-nines training session never mind from the captain of a Super League side.

The service out of dummy half wasn’t great either, nor was the communication.

I thought Newman was outstanding and he will win more than a few games for Leeds this year. If Tetevano didn’t have the disciplinary record he has I could forgive him mistiming the tackle on Hurrell as he was dishing out some big contact, but that’s another long ban incoming I suspect.

Oliver

At least we didn’t get nilled this time...

The ladies got us off to a great start with a dramatic win in the last minute against Saints.

However the return of Sezer, Bentley and Leeming was never going to be enough for us to beat a red hot St Helens in the men’s game.

Although we did compete for part of this game, the capitulation in the final quarter was embarrassing and the end couldn’t come quick enough.

With the defence gone missing and poor indiscipline it was reminiscent of the dark days of the early season, which we hoped were in the past. There was a yellow card for Thompson, red for Tetevano and yellow for Bentley. The latter pair are competing to see who can give us the least value in games missed by indiscipline.

Leeds have a mountain to climb before we can consider competing with the top sides. We need to bounce back quickly. Hull FC will fancy their chances at home.

On a positive finish, massive congratulations to Leeds Rhinos for their third consecutive Wheelchair Challenge Cup. It was a great win over Catalans, continuing a remarkable record.

Tom

Well, that was an unfortunate result, but I’d say to everyone who thinks that was the worst performance the Rhinos have ever played, that is a massive overreaction.

We knew going into that game we weren’t going to beat St Helens and barring the last 15 minutes which made the boys look like amateurs, we played a pretty decent performance. If you think about it, 18-20 points to St Helens were off poor decisions from the referee, who had a shocker. His touch judges didn’t look like they were in the mood to help him out, though they both are experienced referees.

The highlight for me was that second Konrad Hurrell try from an obvious ball steal by Regan Grace.

Looking ahead to our next fixture against Hull FC we should be going in there with our best behaviour regarding discipline. James Bentley needs a strong word in his ear from Gary Hetherington regarding his behaviour as it’s now becoming an annoyance not just to the fans but the players. Also, Hull FC had a poor performance against Warrington on Friday scoring no tries. We must have the mindset they are there for the taking.

Kendle

Firstly, congratulations to the Rhinos Wheelchair team for winning the Challenge Cup last Saturday.

It’s some achievement to consistently perform at the level they do.

As for the Saints game, it was a result that was expected, but nonetheless, still hurts. Overall, the Rhinos didn’t play that badly, but Saints are a quality team. Their middle pack are world class and you can see that is where they won the game.

It’s not the first time this team has struggled with disciplinary issues. The yellow for Bentley and red for Tetevano once again outlines that disciplinary problems are still apparent.

Harry Newman is our best player and even after being out injured for so long showed how much of an athlete he is.

Hull away is going to be no easy task. Hull, however, are struggling for troops and have a few injuries which could go in our favour.

Games are coming thick and fast and the lads need to get some momentum going into the last few games if they are realistically looking to qualify for the play-offs.

Khya

I was hopeful ahead of the Saints game, much like I always am ahead of a match, but wasn’t surprised too much by the result. More so, what happened on the pitch.

Eleven successive defeats to Saints and yet to beat a team in the current top six, it’s disappointing, abysmal and to put it simply, not good enough.

If we want to have any chance of making the play-offs, which is very unlikely, we need to get our act together - and quickly.

I’m tired of the discipline problems at the club too, surely they need to cut it out and just get on with it. Sure, it’s probably easier said than done but they need to learn to not lose their heads so easily.

Aside from all that, the women’s game on Thursday and comeback was fantastic to see. That last ditch try from Fran Goldthorp was well deserved after that second-half.