Rhinos coach Rohan Smith’s list of areas for improvement will be lengthy and probably headed, yet again, by their ill-discipline after they picked up three more cards, taking the tally for this season to 15 in 17 competitive games. Rhinos have slipped two places to 10th in the table and this month’s big win at Warrington seems a long time ago. Here are five talking points as Smith’s men prepare for their must-win trip to MKM Stadium.

1: Beyond a joke. After two games without a card, Rhinos fell back into bad habits against Saints when Zane Tetevano was sent-off and Bodene Thompson and James Bentley sin-binned. It wasn’t the first offence this year for any of them and all three were avoidable, particularly Bentley’s. Everyone’s saying the right things about being professional and keeping aggression in check, but it’s time words were turned into actions because certain players are letting the side down and that can’t continue.

2: Mental toughness. Rhinos need to be much more resilient. The way they went off the rails late on at TW Stadium was spectacular and, frankly, amateurish. Elite players have to react better when things go against them. Rhinos are too easy to rile and opposing coaches wouldn’t be doing their job if they didn’t build that into the gameplan.

Rhinos' Zane Tetevano is facing his third ban this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

3: Frustrating. There are signs this could be a good team and a fun one to watch. The passage of play which began with Ash Handley’s interception from Konrad Hurrell was sensational. They do look more of an attacking threat now, but there’s a huge amount to work on.

4: Cast adrift. Rhinos haven’t beaten a current top six side this season and against the teams placed first and third in their last two games, they’ve conceded 72 points and scored 26. They are clearly miles behind the leading clubs and the gap isn’t narrowing.

5: The solution. There is one sure-fire way for Rhinos to get out of their current form slump - wear the pink kit more often.

Ash Handley's interception began a sensational Rhinos move. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.