As expected, both Zane Tetevano and Bodene Thompson have been charged by the panel, but Harry Newman has also been handed a penalty notice.

The centre scored Leeds’ first try in the 42-12 defeat , which was only his third appearance of the season and first start since suffering a hamstring injury in March.

No action was taken against him during the match, but the review panel today (Monday) issued a two-game penalty notice for grade C “aggressive behaviour towards [the] referee”.

Rhinos' Bodene Thompson. Picture by Ed Syk3es/SWpix.com.

The England squad member will miss Saturday’s visit to Hull FC and the Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers a week later.

Tetevano was sent-off and fellow forwards Thompson and James Bentley sin-binned for separate incidents in the second half of last Thursday's game.

Rhinos have received two red and 11 yellow cards in 17 competitive matches this year.

The review panel accused Tetevano of grade D “recklessly” striking with a hand, arm or shoulder and he will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

James Bentley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Grade D is the third most serious level of offence and could lead to a ban of three to five matches.

The New Zealand and Cook Islands Test player was suspended for four games last year following a red card in a Betfred Challenge Cup tie at St Helens and has served a pair of two-match bans already this term.

Thompson received a two-match penalty notice for a grade B trip.

Harry Newman tackles Saints' Jon Bennison during last week's game. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

That was his second yellow card of the campaign.

He was sin-binned for interference in a defeat at Salford - the same game Tetevano was yellow carded for a shoulder charge - in March, but avoided a ban for that offence.

Bentley has escaped further punishment after he was yellow carded for preventing an opposition play-the-ball, which the review panel described as a “professional foul”.

It was Bentley’s first game back from a three-match ban following a sin-binning against Wakefield in May.

He was also suspended for four games - including one for a ‘frivolous’ appeal - after being sent-off on his debut, against Warrington Wolves and two over a yellow card in the Easter Monday derby at Castleford.

Tetevano is likely to join fellow props Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha on the sidelines.

Holrloyd is serving a 10-match ban after being sent-off for punching while playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls last month.

Mustapha picked up a five-match ban after a red card for a dangerous throw in a reserves’ fixture.

Hull will go into Saturday’s game without winger Miteli Vulikjapani.

He received a two-match penalty notice for grade C dangerous contact in last Friday’s loss at Warrington Wolves.

Castleford prop Liam Watts was banned for one match over grade A dangerous contact in Sunday’s extra-time win over Catalans Dragons, ruling him out of Friday’s home fixture against Huddersfield Giants.