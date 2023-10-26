Leeds Rhinos youngster joins ex-teammate and assistant-coach at League One club
The move reunites him with another Rhinos academy product Bailey Aldridge as well as ex-Leeds assistant-coach Sean Long.
As reported in the Yorkshire Evening Post, Turner - a product of the Stanningley community club - is one of 11 players from this year’s academy and reserves squads to leave Rhinos in the off-season.
The 20-year-old full-back, centre or winger featured for Rhinos’ first team in pre-season matches ahead of the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. He also spent time on loan at Hunslet, Cornwall and Midland Hurricanes and has signed a two-year contract with Oldham.
Aldridge joined Oldham earlier this month. The Roughyeds named Long as their team boss on Wednesday. He left Rhinos a year ago to become head-coach at Featherstone Rovers, but was sacked in August and finished the 2023 season as an assistant at Wakefield Trinity.