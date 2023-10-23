Young players leave club as Leeds Rhinos announce departures from academy and reserves squads
The list includes three players - three-quarter Mackenzie Turner, hooker Bailey Aldridge and half-back Kai Morgan - who had featured in first team pre-season games.
Aldridge, who was ever-present for Rhinos’ second-string this year, has joined Oldham on a two-year contract. Turner gained loan experience in Betfred League One with Hunslet, Cornwall and Midlands Hurricanes.
Will Shaw, a former Castleford Tigers academy hooker who signed for Leeds in August last year, is also moving on, along with forwards Tobias Gibson, Zach McSwiney and Tom Stevens, loose-forward Blake Morgan, back-rower Jack Johnson, prop Mark Nelson and outside-back Riley Sunderland.
Rhinos had already announced the exit of England academy winger Neil Tchamambe who has joined Hull KR on a two-year deal.
Rhinos head of youth John Bastian said: “We would like to thank all the young players who are moving on.
“It has been a pleasure to see them grow as players and young people during their time in our scholarship, academy and reserves and we wish them all the best in the next chapter of their rugby league journey.”