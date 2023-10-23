Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the departure of 11 players from their 2023 academy and reserves squads.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The list includes three players - three-quarter Mackenzie Turner, hooker Bailey Aldridge and half-back Kai Morgan - who had featured in first team pre-season games.

Aldridge, who was ever-present for Rhinos’ second-string this year, has joined Oldham on a two-year contract. Turner gained loan experience in Betfred League One with Hunslet, Cornwall and Midlands Hurricanes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Aldridge in action for Rhinos in a first team pre-season game against Bradford in January. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Shaw, a former Castleford Tigers academy hooker who signed for Leeds in August last year, is also moving on, along with forwards Tobias Gibson, Zach McSwiney and Tom Stevens, loose-forward Blake Morgan, back-rower Jack Johnson, prop Mark Nelson and outside-back Riley Sunderland.

Rhinos had already announced the exit of England academy winger Neil Tchamambe who has joined Hull KR on a two-year deal.

Rhinos head of youth John Bastian said: “We would like to thank all the young players who are moving on.