Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman keeps England place for 2nd Test v Tonga as 19-man squad named

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has been included in England’s 19-man squad for the second Test against Tonga at Huddersfield on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Rhinos' Harry Newman pictured at England training. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Harry Newman pictured at England training. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Harry Newman pictured at England training. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Newman, who is from Huddersfield, made his England debut in last Sunday’s 22-18 win in the opening game of the series at St Helens.

England boss Shaun Wane has made two changes to his initial squad, with Warrington Wolves’ winger Matty Ashton and forward Ben Currie set to feature this weekend.

Ashton replaces Tommy Makinson (wrist injury) and Currie will take over from another St Helens man Morgan Knowles (thumb). Knowles will also miss the final Test at AMT Headingley on Saturday, November 5.

Matty Ashton is set to come into the England side against Tonga at Huddersfield on Saturday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Matty Ashton is set to come into the England side against Tonga at Huddersfield on Saturday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Matty Ashton is set to come into the England side against Tonga at Huddersfield on Saturday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Captain George Williams completes a two-game ban on Saturday, but Newcastle Knights’ former Huddersfield Giants winger Dom Young has been ruled out of the entire series because of illness.

Huddersfield prop Chris Hill will make his 35th full international appearance on his home ground. Only James Graham (44) and Ryan Hall (40) have played more Tests for the country.

Wane said: “Matty Ashton impressed me earlier in the year during the mid-season international against France and has continued on the same path over the last few weeks. I’m really pleased to be able to give him an opportunity against Tonga.

“Last week was a real battle of attrition and we fought hard to come out on top, but we still have work to do to win this three-game series.

“We know Tonga will be hurt, they’ll come out even stronger and will be seeking revenge this weekend. It is up to us to ensure that doesn’t happen and we come away with the victory and the series.”

England squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Toby King (Wigan), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Catalans), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan), Danny Walker (Warrington), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders).

