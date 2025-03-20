Squads have been named for Leeds Rhinos’ home showdown with Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Leeds coach Brad Arthur has made two changes to the 21 announced before last Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens. Hooker Andy Ackers tore a hamstring in the first half of that game and is beginning what could be a 12-week layoff, while outside-back Jack Smith, who wasn’t included in the matchday 17, also drops out.

Rhinos could welcome back scrum-half Matt Frawley after he missed the Cup tie because of concussion. Prop Tom Holroyd has completed a two-match ban and returns to the initial squad. Jarrod O’Connor, who was 18th man last week, is favourite to replace Ackers in the starting side. Full-back Alfie Edgell and three-quarter Ethan Clark-Wood also retain their place in the 21.

Prop Tom Holroyd is back in Leeds Rhinos' initial 21 to face Wigan Warriors after serving a two-match ban. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Winger Ryan Hall is poised to make his 500th career appearance. He has played 335 times in two spells at Leeds, plus 106 games for Hull KR, 11 with Sydney Roosters, 45 for England and two with Great Britain.

Wigan boss Matt Peet has made one change to his initial 21, with winger Abbas Miski returning in place of centre Adam Keighran, who suffered a knee injury during last weekend’s Challenge Cup loss at home to Hull FC. Full-back Jai Field is included, despite limping out of the Cup defeat with a hamstring problem.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood.

Wigan’s 21 is: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin.