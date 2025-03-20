Skipper Ash Handley admits Leeds Rhinos are still searching for an 80-minute performance.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the centre reckons there are positives to build on going into Saturday’s tough visit of champions Wigan Warriors in Betfred Super League. Both sides are on the back of a Challenge Cup defeat, with Leeds losing at St Helens last Friday and the holders being eliminated by Hull FC the following afternoon.

Rhinos matched Saints for most of their 22-14 defeat, but three quick-fire tries conceded early in the second half ended their hopes of a quarter-final appearance. “A 10-minute period let us down in the game and errors as well,” Handley reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Handley, pictured, says Leeds Rhinos can take some positives from their performance during the Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“It is disappointing for us - we’ve been trying to strive for an 80-minute performance and we just didn’t have it. But I think our physicality and the way we are defending is really good. We need to keep that - that has to be the standard every week and we need to build on that, cut out the errors and improve a bit of discipline as well.”

Full-back Lachie Miller’s return from hamstring and calf muscle injuries was another positive, Handley reckons. He said: “He hasn’t trained with the team much so he will continue to get better. He has got himself in incredible shape, he has worked hard to get back fit so I am looking forward to seeing him have a few games now.”

Scrum-half Matt Frawley could be back in contention this week following a concussion, but hooker Andy Ackers suffered a hamstring injury at St Helens and will be unavailable until June. Rhinos have picked up at least one injury in every game so far this season and Handley conceded: “That’s not great.

“That’s the way the game goes, unfortunately. We have just got to work with who’s available and pick ourselves up [for this weekend]. We have got a big couple of weeks coming up and we’re looking forward to putting a few wrong right and trying to get that 80-minute performance.

“It is early in the year, we are just working things out so hopefully that will come. We just need to keep the physicality and our defence strong every week.”