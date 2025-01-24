Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New signing Jake Connor is out to stake a claim in Leeds Rhinos’ side and win over sceptical fans.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor will be at full-back in Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors on Sunday and is set to retain the role when Rhinos kick off their Betfred Super League campaign at home to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, February 15. The former England man will wear number 18 this year, but injuries to full-backs Lachie Miller and Alfie Edgell, who will both miss the start of the season, have opened the door to a place in Rhinos’ first 13.

Connor was due to play at centre in Rhinos’ Christmas fixture against Wakefield Trinity but was switched to full-back after Edgell suffered a broken jaw in training. He responded with a two-try performance which earned him Leeds’ man of the match award and, ahead of Sunday’s return to action, admitted: “I do like full-back, it probably is my preferred position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor scores for Leeds Rhinos in their Christmas defeat of Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He said: “Coming here, I know I am not the number one full-back. I’ve spoken to Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] and I’ll probably play here, there and everywhere, which is fine. We have had that conversation. Obviously Lachie and Alfie are out and that position’s free, but I am going to give it my all wherever I play.”

Full-back gives Connor ample opportunity to get his hands on the ball and reflecting on the win over Wakefield, he recalled: “I think in that first half I had more touches than I would have in a game last year, so that is pleasing for me. The more I touch the ball, the more I can make things happen. It was a good team performance and we felt comfortable out there as a team.”

Goal kicking is another weapon in Connor’s armoury. Leeds have yet to decide their regular marksman for this year and he stressed: “I have always goal kicked through my career. I’ve never been the number one kicker, but I can do it.

“Being behind Sneydy [Marc Sneyd], I was never going to get the opportunity at Hull, but I did a lot of goal kicking at Huddersfield. I don’t mind it and I’ll put my hand up for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor converted both his tries during his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Connor joined Leeds on a two-year deal after being released from the final season of his contract at Huddersfield Giants. He had a fractious relationship with fans in AMT Headingley’s South Stand during his time with Giants and Hull FC and some jeers were aimed at him during the Boxing Day clash.

Connor pledged that is “not going to affect how I want to play” - and insisted he is relishing running out at Headingley with the majority of the crowd on his side. “I am not going to play perfect every time, but I don’t think a few boos are going to put me off my game,” he vowed.

“Every time I’ve played [at Headingley] since I was 18 years old, the atmosphere has been unbelievable. The famous ‘Leeds Rhinos’ chant, I am looking forward to hearing that. It’s always good to play in front of a big crowd and I’d like to think I thrive in front of big crowds as well.”

A couple of months into his Rhinos career, Connor added: “I am loving life here. It has been great since I walked in the door and I am enjoying my time so far. The boys have made me feel welcome; fair play to them, they have helped me settle in and it has been a good transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor will be at full-back for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Pre-season has been good, enjoyable. It has been hard, there’s been some tough, grinding days, but everyone has dug in and done what we’ve needed to do. It has been a successful pre-season, I think.”