Second-rower Morgan Gannon is set to feature for the first time in a year, following a concussion layoff, but two players with squad numbers in the first 17 are ruled out. Rhinos have had a run of hamstring and calf injuries in pre-season and also lost a key player during their opening warm-up game against Wakefield Trinity a month ago. Here’s who is on the casualty list and when they could be back.
1. Leeds Rhinos roll call
Here's who's on Leeds Rhinos' injury list. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Lachie Miller
The full-back was rehabbing a hamstring injury and has now picked a calf muscle issue. He is likely to be out of action until around Super League round four, in March. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Jarrod O'Connor
Ever-present for almost three years, the hooker suffered a knee ligament injury against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and hopes to be available for Super League round three or four. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Alfie Edgell
Rhinos’ back-up full-back suffered a fractured jaw in training just before Christmas. He underwent surgery, with an expected recovery time of 10 to 12 weeks. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Ben Littlewood
The 20-year-old forward, who made his debut last term, underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. A return date has not yet been confirmed. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Ned McCormack
The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July and remains sidelined with a calf injury. Photo: Tony Johnson
