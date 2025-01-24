Leeds Rhinos news: injury roll call revealed ahead of Ash Handley testimonial v Wigan Warriors

Seven members of Leeds Rhinos’ 30-strong full-time squad are unavailable for Ash Handley’s testimonial game at home to Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon is set to feature for the first time in a year, following a concussion layoff, but two players with squad numbers in the first 17 are ruled out. Rhinos have had a run of hamstring and calf injuries in pre-season and also lost a key player during their opening warm-up game against Wakefield Trinity a month ago. Here’s who is on the casualty list and when they could be back.

The full-back was rehabbing a hamstring injury and has now picked a calf muscle issue. He is likely to be out of action until around Super League round four, in March.

Ever-present for almost three years, the hooker suffered a knee ligament injury against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and hopes to be available for Super League round three or four.

Rhinos’ back-up full-back suffered a fractured jaw in training just before Christmas. He underwent surgery, with an expected recovery time of 10 to 12 weeks.

The 20-year-old forward, who made his debut last term, underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. A return date has not yet been confirmed.

The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July and remains sidelined with a calf injury.

