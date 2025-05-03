Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Magic Weekend latest team news & 21-man squads as trio near return
Winger Ryan Hall has failed to recover from the ankle injury he suffered against Hull KR eight days ago, so Alfie Edgell is set to start the game for the first time in 2025. Matt Frawley, who was dropped last week, is included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad, but Jack Sinfield will continue at scrum-half.
Stand-off Brodie Croft (hamstring) and loose-forward Cameron Smith (ankle) were close to returning from injury at St James’ Park, but will not be risked. Rhinos have a two-week break until their next game, at home to Hull FC on May 16 and both players are expected to be available then, along with Hall, according to coach Brad Arthur.
Winger/centre Deon Cross is poised for his Saints debut after joining them from Salford Red Devils. Forward Jake Wingfield is back in contention following a concussion sustained in the Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Warrington Wolves on April 6.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Frawley, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Watkins, Cassell.
St Helens: from Welsby, Percival, Bennison, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Knowles, Mbye, Whitley, Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney, Murphy, Stephens, Whitby, Dayon Sambou, Dagnall, Cross.
Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 7.30pm, at St James’ Park, Newcastle.
