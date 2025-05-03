Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is likely to be just one change to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 for today’s Magic Weekend clash with St Helens in Newcastle.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Ryan Hall has failed to recover from the ankle injury he suffered against Hull KR eight days ago, so Alfie Edgell is set to start the game for the first time in 2025. Matt Frawley, who was dropped last week, is included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad, but Jack Sinfield will continue at scrum-half.

Stand-off Brodie Croft (hamstring) and loose-forward Cameron Smith (ankle) were close to returning from injury at St James’ Park, but will not be risked. Rhinos have a two-week break until their next game, at home to Hull FC on May 16 and both players are expected to be available then, along with Hall, according to coach Brad Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Sinfield, seen scoring against Wigan Warriors in March, is set to continue at scrum-half for Leeds Rhinos in their Magic Weekend meeting with St Helens. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Winger/centre Deon Cross is poised for his Saints debut after joining them from Salford Red Devils. Forward Jake Wingfield is back in contention following a concussion sustained in the Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Warrington Wolves on April 6.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Frawley, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Watkins, Cassell.

St Helens: from Welsby, Percival, Bennison, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Knowles, Mbye, Whitley, Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney, Murphy, Stephens, Whitby, Dayon Sambou, Dagnall, Cross.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 7.30pm, at St James’ Park, Newcastle.