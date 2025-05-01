Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a surprise inclusion in Leeds Rhinos’ squad for Saturday’s Magic Weekend showdown with St Helens in Newcastle.

Coach Brad Arthur has named an unchanged 21, which means Ryan Hall is included after limping off early in last Friday’s home loss to Hull KR. He appeared to be facing a lengthy layoff, but Rhinos say a decision on his availability will be made after tomorrow’s (Friday) final training session.

Alfie Edgell, who played for Rhinos’ reserves last week, could be drafted into the 17 if Hall is ruled out. Scrum-half Matt Frawley also retains his place in the initial squad after being 18th man against Hull KR. The others who didn’t play last week are prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and loose-forward Presley Cassell.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall is treated after being injured during last week's loss to Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Winger/centre Deon Cross could make his Saints debut following a move from Salford Red Devils and forward Jake Wingfield is back in contention, having not played since suffering a concussion in the Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Warrington Wolves on April 6. Ben Davies and Jake Burns drop out from the squad named ahead of last week’s loss at Warrington in Betfred Super League. Jonny Lomax and Owen Dagnall retain their place in the 21.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell.

Saints’ initial squad is: Jack Welsby, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney, Lewis Murphy, Noah Stephens, George Whitby, Dayon Sambou, Owen Dagnall, Deon Cross.