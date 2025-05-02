Rhinos have nobody back in contention ahead of their visit to St James’ Park, but at least three of their casualties could be in contention for the home game against Hull FC in two weeks’ time. Saints also have injury problems going into tomorrow’s (Saturday) huge showdown between the sides placed fifth and sixth in Betfred Super League. Here’s who’s definitely ruled out and when they could return to action.
1. Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Here's who is ruled out because of injury and potential return dates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)
The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Joe Batchelor (Saints)
The second-rower limped out of the Good Friday defeat by Wigan Warriors after injuring a hamstring. He was expected to be sidelined for around two months. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. James Bell (Saints)
The second-row/loose-forward suffered a fractured foot during Saints win against Wakefield Trinity on April 11. He is three-four weeks away from a return. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Ethan Clark-Wood (Rhinos)
Ethan Clark-Wood The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27. He is expected back on the field within the next two weeks. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos
6. Brodie Croft (Rhinos)
The stand-off suffered a hamstring injury during Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves on March 28. He’s set to return for Leeds’ next game, at home to Hull in two weeks’ time. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.