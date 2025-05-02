Leeds Rhinos v St Helens injury list & potential returns dates as 14 ruled out

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd May 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 18:09 BST
Leeds Rhinos will be without five of their first 13 squad numbers for the Magic Weekend clash with St Helens in Newcastle.

Rhinos have nobody back in contention ahead of their visit to St James’ Park, but at least three of their casualties could be in contention for the home game against Hull FC in two weeks’ time. Saints also have injury problems going into tomorrow’s (Saturday) huge showdown between the sides placed fifth and sixth in Betfred Super League. Here’s who’s definitely ruled out and when they could return to action.

Here's who is ruled out because of injury and potential return dates.

1. Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Here's who is ruled out because of injury and potential return dates.

The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)

The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

The second-rower limped out of the Good Friday defeat by Wigan Warriors after injuring a hamstring. He was expected to be sidelined for around two months.

3. Joe Batchelor (Saints)

The second-rower limped out of the Good Friday defeat by Wigan Warriors after injuring a hamstring. He was expected to be sidelined for around two months.

The second-row/loose-forward suffered a fractured foot during Saints win against Wakefield Trinity on April 11. He is three-four weeks away from a return.

4. James Bell (Saints)

The second-row/loose-forward suffered a fractured foot during Saints win against Wakefield Trinity on April 11. He is three-four weeks away from a return.

Ethan Clark-Wood The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27. He is expected back on the field within the next two weeks.

5. Ethan Clark-Wood (Rhinos)

Ethan Clark-Wood The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves' win against St Helens on March 27. He is expected back on the field within the next two weeks.

The stand-off suffered a hamstring injury during Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves on March 28. He’s set to return for Leeds’ next game, at home to Hull in two weeks’ time.

6. Brodie Croft (Rhinos)

The stand-off suffered a hamstring injury during Rhinos' defeat at Warrington Wolves on March 28. He's set to return for Leeds' next game, at home to Hull in two weeks' time.

