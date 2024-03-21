Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Challenge Cup round six scene-setter with stats, key battle, star man and verdict
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds have won only one of their last 16 meetings with Saints and haven’t beaten the Merseyside outfit at AMT Headingley since 2017, but most recent encounters have been close - including last week’s Betfred Super League clash - and Rhinos will be near full-strength. Here’s a scene-setter for the big game.
Betfred Challenge Cup round six
Date: Friday, March 22
Venue: AMT Headingley
Kick-off: 8pm
Last ten meetings: Leeds 8, St Helens 18 (Super League, 15/3/24), St Helens 22, Leeds 18 (Super League, 28/7/23), Leeds 12, St Helens 13 after extra time (Super League, 26/5/23), St Helens 24, Leeds 25 (Super League, 3/3/23), Leeds 12, St Helens 24 (Grand Final, 24/9/22), St Helens 42, Leeds 12 Super League 23/6/22), Leeds 0, St Helens 26 (Super League, 1/4/22), St Helens 36, Leeds 8 (Super League semi-final, 1/10/21), St Helens 40, Leeds 6 (Super League 10/9/21), St Helens 26, Leeds 18 (Challenge Cup 10/4/21).
Previous Challenge Cup meetings: 2021 (round 3), St Helens 26 Leeds 18; 2015 (semi-final), Leeds 24 St Helens 14 (at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington); 2014 (round 5), Leeds 32 St Helens 12; 2010 (semi-final), Leeds 32 St Helens 28
(at Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield); 2009 (round 4), Leeds 18 St Helens 22; 2008 (semi-final), Leeds 16 St Helens 26 (at Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield); 2004 (round 5), St Helens 24 Leeds 14; 2003 (semi-final), Leeds 33 St Helens 26 (after extra-time, at McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield); 2002 (semi-final), Leeds 16 St Helens 42 (at JJB Stadium, Wigan); 2001 (semi-final), Leeds 22 St Helens 27 (at JJB Stadium, Wigan); 2000 (round 5), Leeds 26 St Helens 20; 1999 (round 5), Leeds 24 St Helens 16; 1994 (semi-final), Leeds 20 St Helens 8 (at Central Park, Wigan); 1992 (round 2), Leeds 12 St Helens 32; 1983 (round 2) Leeds 13 St Helens 23; 1978 (final), Leeds 14 St Helens 12 (at Wembley Stadium); 1977 (semi-final), Leeds 7 St Helens 2 (at Central Park, Wigan); 1972 (final), Leeds 13 St Helens 16 (at Wembley Stadium); 1971 (round 2), Leeds 4 St Helens 0; 1930 (round 2), Leeds 5 St Helens 18; 1911 (round 2) St Helens 6 Leeds 11.
Leeds’ highest score v Saints: 74-16 (home, 2001).
Leeds’ widest winning margin v Saints: 70-0 (home, 2004).
St Helens’ highest score v Leeds: 62-18 (home, 1999).
St Helens widest winning margin v Leeds: 48-0 (away 2020).
Saints’ star man: New Zealand-born, Scottish international back-rower James Bell’s dynamic performance off the bench turned last week’s game in the visitors’ favour after Leeds had made a strong start. Rhinos will need to keep him in check this time, but Saints have other threats right across the field.
Key battle: Both teams have a new number nine this year. Daryl Clark has stepped into Saints legend James Roby’s shoes following a move from Warrington Wolves, while ex-Salford Red Devils man Andy Ackers has already become a big influence for Rhinos. They are two potential match-winners in one of the most crucial roles on the field and whoever can get his side on the front foot will end the game on the winning team.
Previous meeting: March 15, 2024. Super League round five. Leeds Rhinos 8 (Try Roberts. Goals Martin 2), St Helens 18 (Tries Blake, Bennison, Mbye. Goals Lomax 3). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 15,284.
Verdict: Saints will be favourites, but Rhinos can take confidence from the way they played in the opening 30 minutes last week. The challenge is doing it for longer. Saints hung in, got stronger and were the better team overall, but Leeds had them rattled for a while and will potentially have a stronger side this time. The visitors’ defence has been outstanding this year and Rhinos struggled to create chances in the Super League meeting, but there wasn’t much between the teams and if Leeds can play error-free, maintain their discipline and the 50-50s go their way, they have a fighting chance - though it will be a minor upset if they do go through to the quarter-finals.