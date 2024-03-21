Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Challenge Cup round six scene-setter with stats, key battle, star man and verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds have won only one of their last 16 meetings with Saints and haven’t beaten the Merseyside outfit at AMT Headingley since 2017, but most recent encounters have been close - including last week’s Betfred Super League clash - and Rhinos will be near full-strength. Here’s a scene-setter for the big game.

Betfred Challenge Cup round six

Date: Friday, March 22

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens players, lewd by Matt Whitley and Sione Mata'utia, celebrate after last week's Super League win against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Venue: AMT Headingley

Kick-off: 8pm

Last ten meetings: Leeds 8, St Helens 18 (Super League, 15/3/24), St Helens 22, Leeds 18 (Super League, 28/7/23), Leeds 12, St Helens 13 after extra time (Super League, 26/5/23), St Helens 24, Leeds 25 (Super League, 3/3/23), Leeds 12, St Helens 24 (Grand Final, 24/9/22), St Helens 42, Leeds 12 Super League 23/6/22), Leeds 0, St Helens 26 (Super League, 1/4/22), St Helens 36, Leeds 8 (Super League semi-final, 1/10/21), St Helens 40, Leeds 6 (Super League 10/9/21), St Helens 26, Leeds 18 (Challenge Cup 10/4/21).

James Bell was oustanding for St Helens in last week's win at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous Challenge Cup meetings: 2021 (round 3), St Helens 26 Leeds 18; 2015 (semi-final), Leeds 24 St Helens 14 (at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington); 2014 (round 5), Leeds 32 St Helens 12; 2010 (semi-final), Leeds 32 St Helens 28

(at Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield); 2009 (round 4), Leeds 18 St Helens 22; 2008 (semi-final), Leeds 16 St Helens 26 (at Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield); 2004 (round 5), St Helens 24 Leeds 14; 2003 (semi-final), Leeds 33 St Helens 26 (after extra-time, at McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield); 2002 (semi-final), Leeds 16 St Helens 42 (at JJB Stadium, Wigan); 2001 (semi-final), Leeds 22 St Helens 27 (at JJB Stadium, Wigan); 2000 (round 5), Leeds 26 St Helens 20; 1999 (round 5), Leeds 24 St Helens 16; 1994 (semi-final), Leeds 20 St Helens 8 (at Central Park, Wigan); 1992 (round 2), Leeds 12 St Helens 32; 1983 (round 2) Leeds 13 St Helens 23; 1978 (final), Leeds 14 St Helens 12 (at Wembley Stadium); 1977 (semi-final), Leeds 7 St Helens 2 (at Central Park, Wigan); 1972 (final), Leeds 13 St Helens 16 (at Wembley Stadium); 1971 (round 2), Leeds 4 St Helens 0; 1930 (round 2), Leeds 5 St Helens 18; 1911 (round 2) St Helens 6 Leeds 11.

Leeds’ highest score v Saints: 74-16 (home, 2001).

Leeds’ widest winning margin v Saints: 70-0 (home, 2004).

Hooker Andy Ackers will be a key player for Leeds Rhinos in their Challenge Cup showdown with St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

St Helens’ highest score v Leeds: 62-18 (home, 1999).

St Helens widest winning margin v Leeds: 48-0 (away 2020).

Saints’ star man: New Zealand-born, Scottish international back-rower James Bell’s dynamic performance off the bench turned last week’s game in the visitors’ favour after Leeds had made a strong start. Rhinos will need to keep him in check this time, but Saints have other threats right across the field.

Key battle: Both teams have a new number nine this year. Daryl Clark has stepped into Saints legend James Roby’s shoes following a move from Warrington Wolves, while ex-Salford Red Devils man Andy Ackers has already become a big influence for Rhinos. They are two potential match-winners in one of the most crucial roles on the field and whoever can get his side on the front foot will end the game on the winning team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous meeting: March 15, 2024. Super League round five. Leeds Rhinos 8 (Try Roberts. Goals Martin 2), St Helens 18 (Tries Blake, Bennison, Mbye. Goals Lomax 3). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 15,284.