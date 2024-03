Centre Paul Momirovski and prop Sam Lisone are back in contention for the Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round showdown and Leeds came through last Friday’s Super League meeting of the sides with no major new injury woes.

Only two of Rhinos’ top-20 squad are unavailable so Smith has some tough decisions to make, particularly over his starting pack and the make up of Leeds’ bench. Here’s how Rhinos could line up as they battle to avoid a record-extending fourth successive Challenge Cup loss.