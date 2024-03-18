Why Leeds Rhinos lost to St Helens, Miller time, video refs and rock, paper, scissors: latest talking points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Friday’s 18-8 defeat highlighted some positive signs, but - as well as Leeds played for the opening 40 minutes - there was no doubt Saints deserved the victory. It’s win or bust this time and the big question is can Rhinos close the 10-point gap. Here’s five talking points.

Rhinos lost because…

At the moment, Saints are better than they are. There were defining incidents in the game - for example, the try just before half-time and, most tellingly, a knock-on call deep in Leeds’ territory which led to Saints going ahead - but the visitors took their opportunities and Rhinos didn’t.

Rhinos skipper Cameron Smith in action against St Helens. It's time Super League introduced a captain's challenge. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In rugby league, because it’s a possession sport, generally the better team will win. If these two sides play in 10 successive weeks, which is what it feels like at the moment, Saints would probably win seven of them.

They are a more settled team than Leeds who have been together much longer, but - unlike a couple of years ago - Rhinos aren’t a million miles away. They were the better side in the first half and competed throughout. Now you are thinking ‘Leeds should be beating top sides like Saints, not just giving them a game’ and you’d be right. But it takes time. This is a developing side, with a new spine and several players in their first or second season as a Super League regular. In a year’s time if they still aren’t able to beat the top team, everyone from coach Rohan Smith downwards will need to consider what they are doing. But at the moment, it’s about improving and, overall, Leeds seem to be doing that.

Miller time

Leeds Rhinos celebrate the try by Luis Roberts which gave them an early lead agianst St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Lachie Miller, is a case in point. The Aussie certainly isn’t a conventional full-back and his rugby union sevens background shows in the way he pinballs around with ball in hand, looking for gaps; but he’s fun to watch.

Last week was only his 23rd game of top-level rugby league so he is still a work in progress, but he has the potential to be a fans’ favourite when he irons out a few wrinkles - such as hoofing restarts out on the full.

That should come with time; Miller is still adjusting to the English game, fields and conditions, but his pace off the mark could make him a significant attacking threat if summer ever arrives.

Captain’s challenge

Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller carries the ball agianst St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Now a video referee is on duty at every Betfred Super League game, there’s no reason why the competition shouldn’t adopt the NRL-style ‘captain’s challenge’, which was used in the World Cup here a couple of years ago. Video referees are intervening on high tackles and incidents which could lead to a red or yellow card, but other moments that might have a major bearing on games aren’t being looked at. Had Rhinos been able to challenge the knock-on against Luis Roberts last Friday, it would probably have been overturned and they’d have received a penalty and been in an attacking position, rather than defending their own line, which led to Saints’ second and, indirectly, third tries.

Empty Cup

Dave Furner was coach the last time Rhinos won a Challenge Cup tie in front of fans. That was a 78-6 defeat of Workington Town - watched by a crowd of 4,197 - way back in April, 2019.

A catastrophe at Odsal followed that, before a Cup-winning campaign was played behind closed doors, including Wembley’s strangest final, four years ago. Since that 17-16 victory against Salford Red Devils, Leeds have been beaten by St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors - the first time in the club’s history they’ve lost three successive Challenge Cup ties.

They’ve had some tough draws, but that’s not good enough for a club with such a great Cup tradition. Losing last week doesn’t mean Rhinos will win on Friday, but the Cup match is the bigger game. It is a good challenge for Smith and his players to see if they can learn lessons from the Super League setback and put things right in a short space of time.

Rock, paper, scissors

It’s clear already Wigan and Saints are the two best teams this year, but there’s a host of sides - Rhinos among them - who look capable of battling for places in the top-four/six. At this very early stage, there doesn’t seem to be much between the likes of Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and Salford. Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards are a little off the pace, but still have plenty of time to get into the race.