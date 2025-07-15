13 Leeds Rhinos players named in Yorkshire squad: Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC also feature

Thirteen Leeds Rhinos players have been named in Yorkshire’s squad for the second Academy Origin match.

The 11 Leeds players who featured when Yorkshire thrashed Lancashire 42-10 at Castleford Tigers’ The Jungle two months ago are joined by Dacx Jones-Buchanan and Oscar Brown in a 21-player squad for the rematch at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, August 2 (12pm). Rhinos’ under-18s are unbeaten this season and top of the academy table.

The White Rose squad also includes Wakefield Trinity’s Robbie Brook and Ellis Lingard, alongside Castleford’s Alfie Lindsay. Yorkshire are coached by Tigers’ Castleford’s Rob Nickolay, with Matty Nicholson, of Wakefield and Huddersfield Giants stalwart Leroy Cudjoe as his assistants. James Simpson-Hill, coach of Rhinos’ wheelchair side, is an assistant to Lancashire coach Shane Eccles.

Marcus Qareqare is one of 13 Leeds Rhinos players in Yorkshire's Academy Origin squad. Picture by David Harrison.

Yorkshire squad: Alfie Lindsay (Castleford Tigers), Archie Sykes (Huddersfield Giants), Callum Kemp (Hull FC), Chris Matagi (St Helens), Dacx Jones-Buchanan, Daniel Stelfox (both Leeds Rhinos), Ellis Lingard (Wakefield Trinity), Frankie Dearlove (Hull KR), George Brown, Harley Thomas, Harry Smith, Jacob Hardy, Jacob Stead, Joe Diskin, Joe Butterfield (all Leeds), Lloyd Kemp (Hull FC), Marcus Qareqare, Oscar Brown, Presley Cassell (all Leeds), Robbie Brook (Wakefield), Zak Lloyd (Leeds Rhinos).

Lancashire: Alfie Tate (St Helens), Billy Kelley (St Helens), Charlie Walker, Daniel Regan, Ewan Irwin (all Warrington Wolves), Finlay Yeomans (Wigan Warriors), Flynn Holden (Warrington), George Marsden (Wigan, Harlen Smith (both Wigan), Jake Ramsden (Warrington), Jaiden Drachenberg (Wigan), Kian McGann (St Helens), Kian Stanton, Lachlan Webster (both Warrington), Matt Evans (St Helens), Michael Porter (Wigan), Oliver Garmston (St Helens), Ollie Morgan (Warrington Wolves), Oscar Knox (St Helens), Shea O’Connor (Wigan), Thomas Humphreys (St Helens).