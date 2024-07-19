Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos can’t expect any favours from their past and future winger Ryan Hall this weekend.

Betfred Super League’s all-time leading try scorer will join Rhinos next year for one final season in his playing career, but until then his current club Hull KR comes first. The Robins visit AMT Headingley tomorrow (Saturday) and the 36-year-old veteran insists 2025 is the furthest thing from his mind.

“I did all the thinking about moving on earlier in the season when I had to,” Hall said. “Once that decision was made I put it to bed because I’m contracted to Hull KR this year and have a job to do for Hull KR.

Hull KR winger Ryan Hall who will return to Leeds Rhinos next season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I want to get the most out of it I can. I’ve parked all the stuff about going to Leeds because that’s very much next year. I’ve got a job to do this year and I have to do that to the best of my ability.”

Saturday’s game will be Brad Arthur’s first as Leeds coach, after he joined them last week on a contract until the end of this season. Hall had expected to be playing under Rohan Smith, who left the club earlier this month and it’s not yet known who will be in charge of Leeds next term.

“I have got one eye on that, but I’m concentrating on playing for Hull KR," Hall insisted. “I think I’ll get on with anyone who comes in. It happened here when Tony [Smith] left. I didn’t know who the coach was going to be and it turned out it was Willie Peters who I seem to get along with.

“It’s the same scenario, but I’m not at that club yet. I know they have Brad Arthur until the end of the year, but they don’t know what’s happening after that. It will get done whenever it gets done and I’ll take note when I need to.”