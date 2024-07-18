Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos are lucky to have Brad Arthur as their new coach, rival boss Willie Peters reckons.

Arthur will be in charge of Leeds for the first time when Peters’ Hull KR visit AMT Headingley on Saturday and the visiting coach expects Rhinos to be all out to impress their new gaffer. Peters was an assistant-coach at Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights during Arthur’s decade as boss of Parramatta Eels.

“He is a very, very good coach,” he said of Arthur, who has signed a contract until the end of this season. “He has proven himself in the NRL over 10 years at Parra, a big club over there. Leeds are lucky to have a guy like Brad take over. We know what they're going to come with but we'll just worry about what we can control.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Despite the change of leadership, Peters is confident Rhinos won’t take his side by surprise. He stressed: “I know exactly what Brad’s style is. Brad is effort-first and likes his teams to play physical.

“It’s an easy one this week because what do you get when a new coach comes in? You get a lift, so we certainly know what we're going to get. It’s an opportunity for us to go back to what we do well, which is energy and effort, similar to what the Leeds players will be doing for Brad.”