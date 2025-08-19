Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR 21-man squads named as big name returns from injury

A key forward is back in contention for Leeds Rhinos’ huge home clash with Hull KR on Thursday.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki has been drafted into Rhinos’ 21-man squad after missing four games with a fractured cheekbone suffered against St Helens last month. Loose-forward Joe Shorrocks, who joined Leeds today on loan from Salford Red Devils, is another addition to the initial squad.

He was due to train with Rhinos for the first time this afternoon and it’s unlikely he will feature in Thursday’s game which begins The Final Charge towards the Betfred Super League play-offs. Academy duo Jacob Stead and Zak Lloyd drop out from the 21 named ahead of last Saturday’s 64-6 win at Castleford Tigers.

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki has missed four games since suffering a factured jaw against St Helens last month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Forwards Cameron Smith, Cooper Jenkins, Tom Holroyd and Tom Nicholson-Watton remain on the injury list, alongside backs Maika Sivo and Alfie Edgell. Rhinos’ initial squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell, Chris Hankinson, Joe Shorrocks.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has made just one change following last Friday’s 10-6 win against Wigan Warriors which lifted his side six points clear at the top of the table. Prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves begins a two-match suspension and his place in the 21 is taken by half-back Tyrone May who returns from a ban. Hull KR’s 21 is: Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Broadbent, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Eribe Doro, Bill Leyland, Arthur Mourgue, Noah Booth, Rowan Milnes.