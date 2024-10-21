Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos have unveiled a new generation of young talent.

Next year’s scholarship squad is Rhinos’ largest since 2018, with 40 players joining from 16 different community sides. Kippax have produced the most players for the latest intake, with nine, while Oulton Raiders and Castleford club Lock Lane each have five players selected.

Other clubs represented in the 2025 cohort are Garforth Tigers, Queensbury and Dewsbury Moor with three each; Hunslet ARLFC and Guiseley Rangers - who have both provided two players - and one has been signed from Emley Moor, Sherburn Bears, Cutsyke Raiders, Featherstone Lions, Siddal, Stanningley and Wakefield Hawks. Players have also been scouted from Harrogate Rugby Union Club.

Rhinos’ head of youth John Bastian said: “The players have worked hard to get themselves into this position and hopefully they can continue to progress on the Leeds Rhinos academy pathway. We want them all to do the very best that they can and we want them to challenge themselves. They've got lots of little bumps to go over, but it's such an exciting time for them.”

Leo Aliyu, seen in pre-season action for Leeds Rhinos at Hunslet RLFC this year, has signed with Keighley Cougars. Picture by John Victor.

He added: “Leeds Rhinos have always been passionate about youth development. You've only got to look around Super League at the number of players that have actually come through the pathway at Leeds.

“Leeds have always invested heavily and supported youth and that's not going to stop. This [the latest cohort] is a huge celebration of that talent, not just in the Leeds area, but beyond in West Yorkshire, in rugby union, as well as amateur rugby league and that's what's important to us, giving people opportunities to actually develop the skills in rugby.”

Rhinos’ 2025 scholarship squad is: Dylan Baira, Jordan Barker-Day, Henry Brough, Oscar Brown, Archie Butler, Sam Champlin, Dillon Eshun, Joseph Gill, Charlie Hagan, Bailey Hardy, Sonny Hetherington, Ryan Hosier, Ellis Johnson, Connor Lawrie, Ethan Lee, Noah Lunn, Jack Manning, Owen Mara-Jupp, Seth Marchant, Stan Marriott, Will Mathers, Jack Mears, Connor Mullins, Alex Newell, Ralph Normington, Samuel Oldroyd, Alfie Quinn, Daniel Shaw, Noah Sheriffe, Ian Simao, Ben Smith, Jack Smith, Robin Smith, Wade Smith, Alfie Steel, Harry Thompson, Jacob Tooala, Brennan Townend, Oliver Vincent, Liam Watson.

Leeds Rhinos' 2025 schoarship squyad. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile, two former Rhinos academy and reserves players have joined clubs in Betfred League One. Dewsbury Rams have signed hooker Will Shaw, 20, who also featured for Castleford Tigers’ academy, while prop Leo Aliyu has signed for Keighley Cougars.