Three Leeds Rhinos players have been named in an eight-strong England performance squad ahead of this autumn’s wheelchair rugby league Ashes series in Australia.

Leeds’ Ewan Clibbens and Luis Domingos, from the new Castleford Tigers side, will take part in a ‘future of England’ fixture at the University of York on Sunday, June 15. More players will be added to the performance squad after that.

Leeds Rhinos' Nathan Collins kicks a goal for England against France last October. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

England will visit Australia for a four-match tour in August, including fixtures against New South Wales and Queensland before two Tests against Australia’s national side the Wheelaroos. England last toured Australia in 2019 when they beat the Wheelaroos 84-28 in Sydney and 58-20 in Wollongong. Their most recent meeting with Australia was a 38-8 win in the opening game of England’s triumphant World Cup campaign in 2022.

Barrie-Jon Mather, who played for Castleford Tigers in the running game, was engaged by the NRL last winter to conduct a comprehensive review of the Wheelaroos’ high performance program in the build-up to them hosting the 2026 World Cup.

England performance squad: Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Jack Brown (Halifax Panthers), Josh Butler, Nathan Collins (both Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Tom Halliwell (Rhinos), Rob Hawkins (Halifax), Lewis King (London).

The 16 players to play in the ‘future of England’ match are: Mason Billington (London Roosters), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Ewan Clibbens (Leeds Rhinos), Luis Domingos (Castleford Tigers), Josh Edwards (Hull FC)), Chris Haynes (Sheffield Eagles), Nathan Holmes, Jordan Holt, Martin Lane (all Halifax), Tristan Norfolk (Hull), Tom Oates (Batley Bulldogs), Finlay O’Neill (Halifax), Jason Owen (London), Stephen Reilly (Sheffield), Joe Wink-Simmonds (Sheffield), Nathaniel Wright (Halifax).