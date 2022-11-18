Previous holders France were unhappy after their 28-24 World Cup final defeat, complaining about England’s non-disabled players, the referees and lack of showers at the venue.

But for Halliwell and England, there was just pure delight at a job well done, completing five years’ hard work and avenging losses to France in the previous two finals.

England’s captain scored a brace of tries, including the winner in the 78th minute and was named player of the match in front of a world record crowd of more than 4,000 in Manchester on Friday.

England's wheelchair team celebrate on the pitch at Old Trafford, along with men's and women's champions Australia. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Celebrations continued at the men’s and women’s finals, both won by Australia, the following day.

England’s wheelchair stars were mobbed by fans wanting autographs and pictures when they arrived at Old Trafford and were invited on to the pitch after the men’s final.

The Jillaroos gave them a guard of honour and they were congratulated by the men’s champions before all three sides posed for a joint team picture.

Halliwell said: “It’s probably the best feeling in the world, lifting the trophy with these boys and this staff.

Leeds Rhinos and England's Nathan Collins with te World Cup. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

"We’ve been working so hard for the past five years to be able to get to this point. I’s so good knowing all that hard work has paid off.”

Of his winning try, Halliwell recalled: “If I am honest, I was going to pass the ball! I managed to find my way over the tryline and it was a great feeling.”

Wheelchair rugby league, run alongside the men’s and women’s competitions, has taken the World Cup by storm and Halliwell reckons England’s win will lift the sport to a new level.

England coach Tom Coyd and captain Tom Halliwell celebrate with the Wheelchair World Cup Trophy. Picture by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC.

“It has been groundbreaking,” he reflected. “This is the first World Cup of its kind and it has really shown what rugby league is about – about community and letting everybody play.

"For me, it is a pleasure to play with and against the players I do. It is inspiring and it really motivates me.

"I think wheelchair rugby league is the best game in the world. It is about getting more people involved and creating a legacy; we want future generations to play this sport and grow it to the next level.”

England trailed 8-0 early on and were two points adrift at the interval, but coach Tom Coyd was always confident they’d battle through.

England lift the Wheel;chair World Cup. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.