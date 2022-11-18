Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Leeds Rhinos ace Tom Halliwell's joy at England triumph
Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Halliwell described winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup as the greatest feeling.
Previous holders France were unhappy after their 28-24 World Cup final defeat, complaining about England’s non-disabled players, the referees and lack of showers at the venue.
But for Halliwell and England, there was just pure delight at a job well done, completing five years’ hard work and avenging losses to France in the previous two finals.
England’s captain scored a brace of tries, including the winner in the 78th minute and was named player of the match in front of a world record crowd of more than 4,000 in Manchester on Friday.
Celebrations continued at the men’s and women’s finals, both won by Australia, the following day.
England’s wheelchair stars were mobbed by fans wanting autographs and pictures when they arrived at Old Trafford and were invited on to the pitch after the men’s final.
The Jillaroos gave them a guard of honour and they were congratulated by the men’s champions before all three sides posed for a joint team picture.
Halliwell said: “It’s probably the best feeling in the world, lifting the trophy with these boys and this staff.
"We’ve been working so hard for the past five years to be able to get to this point. I’s so good knowing all that hard work has paid off.”
Of his winning try, Halliwell recalled: “If I am honest, I was going to pass the ball! I managed to find my way over the tryline and it was a great feeling.”
Wheelchair rugby league, run alongside the men’s and women’s competitions, has taken the World Cup by storm and Halliwell reckons England’s win will lift the sport to a new level.
“It has been groundbreaking,” he reflected. “This is the first World Cup of its kind and it has really shown what rugby league is about – about community and letting everybody play.
"For me, it is a pleasure to play with and against the players I do. It is inspiring and it really motivates me.
"I think wheelchair rugby league is the best game in the world. It is about getting more people involved and creating a legacy; we want future generations to play this sport and grow it to the next level.”
England trailed 8-0 early on and were two points adrift at the interval, but coach Tom Coyd was always confident they’d battle through.
He revealed: “At half-time I said believe in yourselves. I thought we were playing within ourselves – our defence was so solid, but we were a bit scared of making a mistake. I said believe in yourselves and they went out and did it.”